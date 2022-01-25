For the longest time, I hid the fact that I haven't seen any of the Harry Potter movies. Not out of the fear of judgment, but simply because it led to a very overwhelming reaction 9/10 times and I really could do without that.

However, it's the sort of thing that you have to reveal eventually. The movie, understandably, is such a huge part of people's lives that some references will inevitably be made at some point, and you will not get them, and you will have to then admit that you have no idea what Slytherin is.

Basically, dodging that 'overwhelming reaction' is impossible. The news leaves people with an emotional scar and you can sense that they are drifting away. That they don't want to be your friend anymore. Or they are wondering how they became friends with you in the first place.

Now, see, I wish that were not the case. I completely understand that Harry Potter changed your life, it's a reminder of miracles, it's a part of your childhood - but I shouldn't be punished for not feeling about it the same way you do.

I just...didn't watch it. I don't even know why, it was on TV pretty much all the time. I guess, as a kid, I had unconventional inclinations when it came to entertainment.

So, Harry Potter did not happen, and I realised how big a deal it is much later in life, and since then, things have been tough. I constantly feel apologetic.

This is strange because you should actually go easy on me. I am the one who missed out on all the magic, right? That makes me less hopeful, hence sadder. Does that do nothing to your cold heart? Would Harry appreciate such behaviour?

Honestly, you guys will have to fix this attitude, because I doubt that I am going to watch the movies anytime soon. Again, I can't explain why I am not doing it. Am I lazy? Yes. Am I a procrastinator? Yes. Am I a person who, when told to do something, wants nothing more than to not do it? Yes.

So, it's not going to happen, but I feel like I still deserve acceptance in society. Plus, I can partake in the celebration of this franchise. I have picked up enough information about it over the years. You might not even be able to tell that I have no idea what I am talking about, I have practice.

And while that may feel like cheating, you should focus on the fact that I am so respectful of the magical world, I am willing to be a part of it despite not knowing much.

I wish I could promise I will catch up, but as I said before, it's too late now. I have the patience of a butterfly so books are out of the question; and movies, well, those too. But if it makes things any better, I haven't seen Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad either.



That doesn't help my case, does it? Anyway...