The much-awaited trailer of The Archies dropped on Sunday and has got people talking. The Zoya Akhtar film has a much-anticipated debutant list of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. We also have Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Set in the 60s, Archies is an Indian adaptation of the famous The Archies comics.
The trailer takes you to a fictional Riverdale Hill station in the year 1964. It has all the elements of Rock & Roll, Skates & Shakes, and Love & Heartbreak – just the perfect ingredients required to make a captivating coming-of-age story. Ever since The Archies trailer dropped, the internet is buzzing with opinions. Many loved the trailer and can’t wait for more. While others were disappointed by the cast and the setting of the film and called it bland.
Here’s what people had to say about the trailer of The Archies.
Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Reema Kagti, The Archies is a live-action musical film and will be available to stream on Netflix.
Watch the trailer of The Archies here.
Check Out- Here’s A Look At The Cast Of Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ & The Characters They Are Playing