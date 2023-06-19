The much-awaited trailer of The Archies dropped on Sunday and has got people talking. The Zoya Akhtar film has a much-anticipated debutant list of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. We also have Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Set in the 60s, Archies is an Indian adaptation of the famous The Archies comics.

The trailer takes you to a fictional Riverdale Hill station in the year 1964. It has all the elements of Rock & Roll, Skates & Shakes, and Love & Heartbreak – just the perfect ingredients required to make a captivating coming-of-age story. Ever since The Archies trailer dropped, the internet is buzzing with opinions. Many loved the trailer and can’t wait for more. While others were disappointed by the cast and the setting of the film and called it bland.

Here’s what people had to say about the trailer of The Archies.

People looking at The Archies trailer and getting mad that it isn’t some historical documentary about India in the 60s is some classic worms in brains content — Amrita (@amritaIQ) June 18, 2023

But hasn't KJo already made a super successful Archies movie back in the 90s itself ?? — দাঁতক্যেলানো বাঞ্চারাম (@Calvinator_18) June 18, 2023

Though apart from their clothes everything seems authentic. Small hilly areas were like that in those times . Hills , cycling , one ice cream shop and kids reading Enid Blytons famous five — Arjun Singh Verma (@Arjunpowers) June 18, 2023

i don't get it how do you make an Indian adaptation of something and not make it Indian?? like what's the point of the Indian adaptation then? i could just watch riverdale (I WOULD NEVER) https://t.co/WhYLMab3V9 — kay (@karaokekayy) June 18, 2023

Log Archies ke trailer mein smallpox cholera dhundhne nikal pade hain. — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) June 18, 2023

Someone said the archies trailer has a very Mohabbattein feels and that's exactly what it is. will watch it anyway, cos zoya akhtar. — Medha (@thatbongette) June 18, 2023

The 60's but make it dull and colourless — Laura Valentina 🇻🇪 (@lv_caldera) June 18, 2023

The casting mustve been: LOOKING FOR LIGHT-SKINNED DESI ONLY — 🖤 (@blahblahdida) June 18, 2023

As an Indian, this looks sooo shitty — Bonesaaw (@VailEstrange) June 17, 2023

Am I allowed to say that I really like this teaser and I'm excited to watch Suhana in the film? https://t.co/7FBla0GOyD — sally balls (@silamsiva) June 18, 2023

all these people saying it doesn’t look like india have never left their house https://t.co/BTWfIPZOOs — sash (@dreamofmiIa) June 19, 2023

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Reema Kagti, The Archies is a live-action musical film and will be available to stream on Netflix.

Watch the trailer of The Archies here.

