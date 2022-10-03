We regularly encounter characters in movies and shows who make it difficult for us to discriminate between right and wrong. The nuanced characters’ reflected grey shades can’t be easily deciphered, which makes them complex yet fascinating.

Some storylines in a recent web series pushed us to look at the blurry distinction between simply the two aspects of an action. In fact, they caused us to reevaluate how we view morals and people in general.

1. Delhi Crime

In web-series Delhi Crime, Tillotama Shome plays a complex character who, more than anything, exemplifies women whose aspirations are labelled as “crazy.” When Karishma (Tillotama) was ultimately apprehended by the police and DCP Vartika questioned her about the crime, she spoke of her circumstances, which amply demonstrated that she was only a victim of desire. All she has ever wanted—after being suppressed her entire life—is a life she can control, and it looks as though money is the only thing that can grant that. Although none of her actions are excuseable, focusing only on the crime without considering the underlying causes is undoubtedly one-dimensional.

2. Tabbar

Tabbar, a great drama helmed by Ajitpal Singh, is one you must see right away if you haven’t already. In a genre where cat and mouse chases predominate, the Pavan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak-led series was a refreshing breath of fresh air. The show, which mostly focuses on a family’s survival, frequently tackles morality-related challenges.

And the story’s most unpredictable incident killing his wife Sargun to protect his children—happens in the dramatic climax scene, which comes as a shock. She becomes apparent as something that could be fatal to the family as his wife drowns in the abyss of guilt. The powerful scene delves into the factors that drive someone to commit the most heinous act in order to protect his family.

Sony Liv

3. Modern Love: My Beautiful Wrinkles

All people have desires, no matter their age, but society sets standards for what sorts of urges individuals of various ages ought to have. This episode of Modern Love: Mumbai explores love and desire, two of the most basic yet complex human emotions. And the extent to which we are forced to conform to what society expects of us, causing us to repress our feelings. Before discovering she should live her life to the fullest, and regret-free, Dilbar, the protagonist, feels guilty for desiring a man half her age. Given the unconventional nature of Dilbar and Kunal’s relationship, their tale makes a strong case to overcome the fear of judgment.

4. Human

The majority of kids in our society may relate to their parents’ reluctance to discuss most matters with them, including sexual orientation and identity, which is likely the last subject on their minds. Saira, who may have been aware of her sexual orientation as a teenager, adopted a defense mechanism of portraying herself as a victim and accusing her partners of sexual activity of entrapping her. Even though her mother was aware of it, she decided to remain in denial.

Saira lies to her spouse as well and sabotages their relationship out of fear of being shamed. Even if she may appear to be at fault in this situation, it is impossible to deny that taking such a step entails a deep-seated fear of marginalisation. Saira began to behave this way towards herself when she actually realised that her parents had simply stopped accepting her for who she is.

5. Made In Heaven

When a woman alleges sexual harassment years after it has happened, she is frequently criticised for coming forward “late.” Even though it is totally up to the victim to pick when and how to confront the offender, we often have a tendency to condemn their choices.

In this scene from web-series Made in Heaven, a character who is not privileged enough retracts her allegation and agrees to accept the money, and Karan lashes out at her. But Tara claims that because she is a woman who has faced financial difficulty, she will not judge her. You can’t always put justice above all else in a blatantly unfair society. In actuality, obtaining justice is sometimes only possible for the fortunate.

6. The Fame Game

The Fame Game, starring Madhuri Dixit, is a slow-burning drama featuring nuanced characters. During a conversation amongst Anamika’s (Madhuri) family members, it is revealed that her mother trades her daughter’s wishes for the family’s financial security, Anamika loses her true self for her family, and her son compromises his sexual orientation to preserve the family’s good reputation.

There are a lot of situations that make us want to judge the people, and when Anamika pulls a gun on her husband after he hits their son, the viewers’ perception is put to the test. However, it once again brings up the question of how far someone will go to protect their family.

Netflix

7. Jalsa

The morality of the characters in the movie Jalsa is not easily discernible, which makes it difficult for viewers to distinguish between good and evil. Ruksana becomes driven to avenge her daughter’s death after discovering that Maya was the driver of the vehicle that struck her. Her desire overrides her conscience, and she abandons Maya’s son who has special needs at the beach. We aren’t sure if she’s forgiven or sought revenge until the very end.

Maya and Ruksana are sitting next to each other, one dealing with the demons that haunt her and the other with her guilt.

Amazon Prime Video

