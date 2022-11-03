The much-awaited teaser for Pathaan was finally released yesterday on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The actor owns every frame in the teaser with his trademark style. With mind-blowing visuals, the movie promises to be a mass blockbuster that has been missing from Bollywood for a while. However, some users on the internet aren’t particularly amused by the VFX of Pathaan.

A Reddit user took a screenshot from Pathaan and compared it to Saaho (2018). In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan is above the ground with a fancy jetpack on his back. The scene looks out of focus and the actor appears blurry. The user compared this scene with a scene from Saaho where Prabhas performed a similar sequence.

Pathaan (2023) | Source: Reddit

Saaho (2018) | Source: Reddit

Not just Reddit, many users on Twitter also shared the same sentiment. Some noted how many scenes from Pathaan looked straight out of The Winter Soldier, and even John Wick to name a few. Here’s what they had to say.

#PathaanTeaser is the Cheap Version of WAR with Poor VFX and a Retired Non Action Hero, It's Just that Siddharth Anand has gone too Cheap Here with #Pathaan! pic.twitter.com/ZZNpiWmbJL — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) November 2, 2022

Have watched Pathaan Teaser 15-20 times now and must say that VFX & CGI work is a bit underwhelming — Aman (@AmanDVSJ) November 2, 2022

After seeing the VFX quality in #PathaanTeaser , we have to say thank you to Manish Sharma for shot almost whole #Tiger3 movie on real locations Unlike Pathan which shot 75% movie in studio. pic.twitter.com/qqPXzBxoJm — Ａｋｓｈ (@BeingAksh12) November 2, 2022

Should have shot at real locations. The CGI looks too cheap. Disappointed from @yrf #PathaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/TAO7tX7GI5 — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) November 2, 2022

So Don 3 has been renamed Pathan. The VFX looks looks inspired by MSG: The messenger series ( Ram Rahim’s Cult classic! ) — Mountain Rats (@armybratspeaks) November 2, 2022

Pathaan teaser is pretty dope, esp first 30 secs. Get the concerns about the vfx + it being overly stylised. — Karan (@iamkar4n) November 2, 2022

Did the same person who directed #War direct #Pathaan ? The #PathaanTeaser is just ordinary with poor VFX. Expected much more because the fight sequences in War were just amazing and different. Very disappointed. — sharat (@sherry1111111) November 2, 2022

#ShahRukhKhan has nothing new to offer with #Pathaan as he shamelessly copies the scenes of cults like Fast & Furious | Captain America: The Winter Soldier | Mission impossible



So was this your #PathaanTeaser @yrf & @iamsrk ?Nothing less than a COPYSTAANpic.twitter.com/Xjkcgd3gmY — K (@SalmansDynast) November 2, 2022

Fans have high hopes for the movie.

The VFX flaws in the #Pathaan teaser are minor things & can easily be fixed till the release. The main VFX were scenes like these which look fantastic. In the 1st pic, John isnt even in that location but look how real it looks, as if hes actually standing there. Same for 2nd pic. pic.twitter.com/4GtHVb0B7Z — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) November 2, 2022

While this was just the teaser, we can’t wait to see what the official trailer will have in store for us. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023.