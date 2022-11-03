The much-awaited teaser for Pathaan was finally released yesterday on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The actor owns every frame in the teaser with his trademark style. With mind-blowing visuals, the movie promises to be a mass blockbuster that has been missing from Bollywood for a while. However, some users on the internet aren’t particularly amused by the VFX of Pathaan.
A Reddit user took a screenshot from Pathaan and compared it to Saaho (2018). In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan is above the ground with a fancy jetpack on his back. The scene looks out of focus and the actor appears blurry. The user compared this scene with a scene from Saaho where Prabhas performed a similar sequence.
Not just Reddit, many users on Twitter also shared the same sentiment. Some noted how many scenes from Pathaan looked straight out of The Winter Soldier, and even John Wick to name a few. Here’s what they had to say.
Fans have high hopes for the movie.
While this was just the teaser, we can’t wait to see what the official trailer will have in store for us. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023.