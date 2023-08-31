The trailer we have all been waiting for with bated breath is finally here. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, the trailer of Jawan has been released today, and SRK shines in this thriller through and through. Watching him in this action movie and that too in a double role will be a visual treat and we cannot wait for it.

Ever since the trailer of Jawan hit social media, people cannot stop talking about it. People have been talking about the mysterious looks Shah Rukh Khan sports in the film, the thumping music, the engaging dialogues, and those gravity-defying action sequences. Some people also spotted Deepika Padukone and Sunil Grover in the trailer and were mystified by their performance. Every person in the trailer has delivered to perfection and we can’t wait to see what the film has in store for us.

Here’s how people are reacting to the trailer of Jawan on Twitter.

The MONSTER everyone was talking about has arrived for his introduction.



Shah Rukh Khan is going to redefine Negative roles as he did with Romance.



He'll be there on time from 07/09/2023 in your nearest Cinemas.#JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/LgDAVXtluK — SOLDIER ♕ (@iSoldier___) August 31, 2023

Seriously this trailer has surpassed my expectations in every way.

It looks pure fun and may well turn out to be one of the best SRK movie ever made. #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/RmmgeFEFiG — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) August 31, 2023

dialogue of the year, frame of the year. mass now has a new definition and it's SHAH RUKH KHAN 💥 #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/ezn72X815w — ح (@hmmbly) August 31, 2023

“Bete ko haath lagane se pahle, baap se baat kar”



This dialogue is personal. If You know, You Know…#JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/E6olP0pnFa — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 31, 2023

I'd have thought it's a co-incidence if he had not involved 'Produced by Gauri Khan' when he talks about his son. #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/g6mL3VBiJy — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) August 31, 2023

Father 'Jawan' SRK will be too massy a character ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥#JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/1Fl22kzxUU — Arijit (@SRKsArijit) August 31, 2023

THRILLING!!! 🔥🔥

Jawan trailer is an absolute masterpiece! From the intense action sequences to the gripping storyline, every moment had me on the edge of my seat. SRK's performance is truly exceptional, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The visuals are stunning, the music… pic.twitter.com/DlIIo1YRe5 — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) August 31, 2023

It Is Not A Trailer, Its Tsunami



TRAILER OF THE CENTURY 🔥 #JawanTrailer #Jawan

pic.twitter.com/U52XA7QhDb — Prince Raj (@PrinceSRKian_2) August 31, 2023

HOLY SHIT ! I've never seen such a MASSY, BIG SCALE and Classy trailer in the recent past . #JawanTrailer is HYSTERIA and a celebration of the word "MASS" . Just Bow down to Atlee for Presenting Megastar #SRK like this ! INSANE and MASS PANDEMONIUM ..@Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/6y64HzEYB5 — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) August 31, 2023

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is set to release in cinemas on September 7, 2023, in three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

You can watch the trailer of Jawan here.