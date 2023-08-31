The trailer we have all been waiting for with bated breath is finally here. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, the trailer of Jawan has been released today, and SRK shines in this thriller through and through. Watching him in this action movie and that too in a double role will be a visual treat and we cannot wait for it.
Ever since the trailer of Jawan hit social media, people cannot stop talking about it. People have been talking about the mysterious looks Shah Rukh Khan sports in the film, the thumping music, the engaging dialogues, and those gravity-defying action sequences. Some people also spotted Deepika Padukone and Sunil Grover in the trailer and were mystified by their performance. Every person in the trailer has delivered to perfection and we can’t wait to see what the film has in store for us.
Directed by Atlee, Jawan is set to release in cinemas on September 7, 2023, in three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
