Comedian Kapil Sharma took everyone by surprise when he proved his acting prowess in the film, Zwigato. The film was released theatrically and it received critical acclaim for the story and the performance. And now, the film directed by Nandita Das has added a feather in its cap. Zwigato has earned a spot in the permanent core collection of the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Taking to Instagram, Nandita Das shared a poster of the Zwigato and penned a heartfelt note. She thanked the Oscars and wrote, “It is a happy reminder that the film is relevant and glad we made it. I believe only when stories are authentic and rooted in their own contexts, they transcend cultures and borders and become part of world cinema. I am glad that it will be available in the library for students, filmmakers and writers.”

Take a look at the post here.

Despite receiving positive reviews, Zwigato is not available on OTT platforms. Nandita Das called out OTT platforms and said, “The overwhelming response that we have got for Zwigato from both audiences and critics has opened unexpected doors such as this. Hope OTT platforms are reading this! I think it’s time to give the audience the opportunity to see Zwigato.”

People spammed Nandita’s comment section with congratulatory messages. Many hoped that OTT giants would finally wake up and release the film on their platforms. Here’s what people had to say.

Released in March 2023, Zwigato has a rating of 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb.