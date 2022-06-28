Koffee with Karan season 7 is coming back to our screens on July 7 and this time, just like all previous times, the show is promising a lot of gossip, a lot of drama, and fun times. Now, while the guest list of the Karan Johar show is not final yet, there is a good chance, you'll see these celebs gracing the couch.

Apparently, newly-married and soon-to-be parents Alia and Ranbir are going to be one of the guests, along with siblings Kareena and Karisma, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, etc.

The expected list of games is also out, because if the last few seasons are anything to go by, the rapid-fire round will most likely be followed by some other fun competitions that we absolutely love to watch.

In the lead-up to the release of the first episode, Karan Johar released a promotional video on Instagram where he addresses the incessant trolling and takes jokes on himself (which, honestly, has never been something he has shied away from).

The video begins with him saying that he knows everyone has been waiting for the show. Then he is quickly reminded of all the boycott calls that he takes on the chin.

Then, we see a glimpse of him hilariously trying to convince the members of the film industry to come on the KwK. This cannot be true. Who does not want to be on Koffee with Karan?!

He ends the video by saying, "You can love me, you can hate me, but you're never gonna get enough of Koffee with Karan".

Earlier, he had put up another video showcasing the journey of Koffee with Karan, and honestly, we felt more nostalgic than we had expected.

There is this entire section on the video about manifestations, where stars talk about their colleagues that they are now married to, and it's as fascinating as it is heartwarming.

Alia, for instance, had said that she wants to go on a date with Ranbir. Katrina had said she will look good with Vicky.

Well, look how far they've come! *wipes tears*.

We simply cannot wait for the show to come back with season 7. Already giddy with excitement as to what revelations will be made and who will manifest who into their lives. Karan, can I get an invitation, too? I, in fact, have a list of people I'd very much like to marry. Some of them have been your guest.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.