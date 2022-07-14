Recently, we stumbled upon an old interview of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor was at a press conference and was answering questions asked by media personnel. One of the interviewers asked Bebo a seemingly inane question to which she gave an epic reply.





The interviewer asked Kareena if Saif Ali Khan has removed his tattoo of her name through laser surgery and would she like to comment on that. Now we are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan who is always outspoken. Kareena being Kareena had a witty reply up her sleeve. She promptly answered,

But kal raat tak toh nahi kiya hai. I hope he hasn't done that in the last four hours. I should check.

(Translation: But he did not do that until last night.)



Her response left the audience laughing hysterically. The interviewer claimed that she read that news on websites.

Saif Ali Khan has Kareena's name tattooed on his forearm in Hindi. He got the tattoo during their initial phase of dating. In 2011, it was rumoured that Saif got the tattoo removed. It became the talk of the town.



The press conference is from 2011 when Kareena Kapoor Khan was hounded by questions regarding Saif. You can watch it here.

