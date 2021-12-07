Unless you've been living under a rock, you have come across the headlines of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding at least twice a day. And the rumour is being fuelled by either the guestlist being made public, or the photos of their pre-wedding shoots.

Although the couple has maintained a level of secrecy around their wedding, some photos of the lavishly decorated venue have begun to circulate on social media platforms.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district. Recently, a paparazzo posted a series of photos of the fort on Instagram.

The palace appears ethereal, with lights that glisten brightly enough to catch our attention.

Katrina's family members have already arrived in Jaipur for her wedding. Natasha Turquotte, Katrina's older sister, was seen at the Jaipur airport on Monday. Natasha also appeared to be joined by her husband.

On Monday night, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif and brother Sebastien arrived in Jaipur. Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina's close friend, stylist, and fashion editor, was also spotted at the Jaipur airport.

The royal property will host the wedding celebrations from December 7-9. Want this rumour to turn into reality already!

You can view all the photos here: