The patriarchal norm dictates that children take their father's surname, which is universally accepted (and expected). Even if they are raised by a single mother, kids must bear their father's surname.

Generally, a child, usually raised by a couple of parents, is expected to carry on their father's family name. However, a bunch of celebrities around the world have changed their names to honour their mothers' contributions to their lives.

1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Leela is the middle name of the Indian director's mother. In the film Parinda, where he served as an assistant director, his entire name first appeared on the screen. In an interview with Simi Garewal, Bhansali also beautifully explained his perspective behind that decision.

2. Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma has taken her mother Aparna Sen’s surname as her middle name. The latter is also a renowned actor and director.

3. Imran Khan

Imran Khan, the son of Nuzhat Khan and Anil Pal, chose his mother's surname over his father's after his parents separated.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari belongs to not one, but two royal families. Raja J Rameshwar Rao, the founder of the Wanaparthi royal line, is her maternal grandfather. And her mother, Vidya Rao, is a popular Hindustani classical singer.

5. Lisa Haydon

Lisa did not choose her mother's name consciously, but it happened by chance. The actor had to share her mother's passport when she traveled to Australia as a newborn because infants are not allowed to have their own passports. She has been using her mother's surname since that incident.

6. Riya Sen & Raima Sen

Both the actors never adopted their father’s surname. Bharat Dev Varma, a member of Tripura's royal family, is their father, and Moon Moon Sen, a well-known actress, is their mother.

7. Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat not only adopted her mother's surname, but she also took her mother's maiden name as her stage name. Reema Lamba was the actor's real name. She even revealed that she dropped her father's name because he had previously stated that he wanted to disown her.

8. Saira Banu

The yesteryear actor Saira Banu is the daughter of Naseem Banu, one of the prominent actors of Bollywood in the ‘30s. When Saira decided to enter the film industry, she didn’t just continue her mother’s legacy but also kept her name going.

Saira Banu with mother Naseem Banu pic.twitter.com/ZjcQnv0Pgg — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) March 8, 2020

9. Marilyn Monroe

The prominent actor Marilyn Monroe, who grew up being called Norma Jeane Mortenson, took the last name of her mother's side of the family.

10. Katy Perry

Born as Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, the singer uses Katy Perry as her stage name. She also decided to take her mother's maiden last name when she began her career as an artist.

11. Blake Lively

Interestingly, it is not just Blake who has taken her mother's name, but even her father took his wife's surname. After meeting and falling in love with Elaine Lively, Blake's father, Ernie Brown, chose to defy tradition and take her name on their wedding day.

12. Lewis Hamilton (Larbalestier)

Recently, the British racing champion Lewis Hamilton also announced that he is considering altering his name to include his mother's surname, Larbalestier.

A small move for a major change.