We all know about Lalit Modi's OTT internet-breaking announcement of him dating Sushmita Sen. While Sushmita Sen has not commented on the relationship, she has shut down trolls who commented on her personal life. Recently Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram to share her pictures from the Sardinia trip that she allegedly took with Lalit Modi. And obviously, Lalit Modi commented on them.



The former Miss Universe is seen lounging on the deck of a yacht. She captioned the picture as "The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!!😉😄💋❤️ #strikeapose #clickclick 😎 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly". The picture posted a day ago has received more than 1 lakh likes.



And this is what Lalit Modi had to comment.



The comment, once again, took the internet by a storm and netizens shared it on social media. This is what they had to say.



lalit still hoping sushmita will soft launch him on her insta pic.twitter.com/RZJ8vM5zXD — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) August 5, 2022

I sometimes wonder if Sushmita knows she is in a relationship with Lalit Modi — Akanksha Agrawal (@akanksha7196) August 5, 2022

Sushmita and lalit modi gives a v big Jan and Michael scott vibes😭😂 — Hardil Batra (@HardilBatra) August 6, 2022

First documented case of a man being this down bad while being in a relationship — No 1.Pattinson as Cyclops Fancaster (@RKO2004) August 5, 2022

Lalit ne abb sushmita se block hona hai 😂 https://t.co/trMZ4OszEk — Sonia (@MissAdrenaline_) August 5, 2022

However, this is not the only picture of Sushmita Sen that Lalit Modi has commented on. Sushmita Sen shared a reel from her trip. In the reel, she is wearing a black and white swimming outfit and is ready to snorkel. She captioned the reel as "Align, pause, breathe…let go!!!❤️💃🏻 A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! 😁🤗💋".



And Lalit Modi strikes again.



Hopefully, Sushmita Sen posts more pictures from her Sardinia trip.

