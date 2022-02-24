In India, we make a lot of movies, so to make any such list is difficult. Hence, we are going for the ones that are our favourites while hoping there won't be a fight in the comment section. With that warning, here are 10 of the most rewatchable Hindi movies that we can never get tired of.

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

I welcome the movie to the first spot with a pooja ki thali in my hands. Yes, it's not a cinematic marvel. Also yes, it is not the most crisply written script of our times - but, there is something about it. That's Shah Rukh. Well, mostly, but also it's amusing, funny, and in odd ways, relatable. It also has a lot of heart. K3G has given us a lot of pop culture moments that have survived the test of time and that is not going to change in near future.

2. Jab We Met

At one point, rewatching Jab We Met used to be a part of my birthday plans. Seeing Geet being unabashedly herself and going on her little adventures remains fascinating to date. It's an all-out entertaining movie that you can put on whenever you are feeling low and rest assured, your spirit will be lifted. Over the years, there has been some legitimate criticism of the movie, but having acknowledged that, it still has many things to hold on to.

3. Khosla Ka Ghosla

Dibakar Banerjee's classic Khosla Ka Ghosla is so nuanced, it makes one envious of the writers and the makers. Right from the opening shot, the movie pulls you in and there is never a dull moment in this family's 'property crisis'. At no place does it seem exaggerated or underplayed. All the drama and the tension on-screen seem real, like something that could have happened to any one of us, except we would probably not deal with the situation in a similar manner. The movie does not make a big deal out of itself, and to me, that is the reason it works. Absolutely smart work.

4. Nayak: The Real Hero

There is a reason why they play it all the time on television: people love to watch to watch Nayak. It's the story of an ordinary man whose life changes overnight when he becomes the CM for one day. The changes he brings, the problems he solves, we all want to see it happen in our country and while that remains a dream, it gives us some comfort to at least watch it on the screen. The stories of underdogs, they never get old.

Fun fact: Anil Kapoor's character in the movie is Shivaji Rao, which is Rajinikanth's real name. This happened because the makers of the movie were thinking of the latter when writing the original version in Tamil.

5. Hera Pheri

One of the most iconic comedies India has produced, Hera Pheri has not lost its appeal after all these years and never will. It was funny then and it is funny now. From acting performances to dialogues to dialogue delivery, the movie gets most of the things correct. Priyadarshan has given us many delightful comedies over the years and Hera Pheri sits right on the top of that list. Like the majority of comedies, the film operates on confusion, but its core is so strong, it doesn't tire you out despite the fact that you know what is going to happen.

6. Chak De! India

India is a sports-obsessed nation, and our athletes play a tremendous role in bringing joy to us with their efforts on the field. Ironically, the same cannot be said about our sports movies, most of which fail to hit the mark. Chak De is an exception, though. The hockey movie manages to instill you with pride after all these years and that is thanks to honest performances by the entire case and great dialogue writing (by Jaideep Sahni). While receiving an award for Chak De, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the makers and said something to the effect of, "Thank you for making me believe that I can act". While that was him being humble as always, it truly is one of his best works.

7. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Can't afford to go on a Europe trip with best friends so might as well watch it on screen. It is truly like that with ZNMD for most of us. The 3 main characters, though coming from entirely different backgrounds, seem like any friend group with their silly jokes and antics. That is Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's forte - to take largely disassociated worlds and make them relatable. I can recite ZNMD last dialogue to first so that's that.

8. Chupke Chupke (1975)

Based on Chhadobeshi, a story by Upendranath Ganguly, Chupke Chupke, in my opinion, is one of the best romantic comedies to come out of India. It's endearing, to say the least, and an easy watch any time your heart feels heavy. It's the story of a couple who have hidden their romance from their families and how the guy (played by Dharmendra) tries to win the heart of the brother-in-law of the woman (played by Sharmila Tagore). The songs of the movie are great too.

9. Welcome

At the time of release, Welcome was not a sweeping hit, but it has gained a cult status over the years. People quote dialogues from it all the time, and that is because we have watched it over and over again. The cast of the movie is its biggest strength but to be more specific, it's the combination of actors that hits. The film is light and perfect if you have nothing to watch and don't want to feel too many emotions.

10. Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti is not only his best work but also one of the best to be produced by Indian cinema. Sadly, it is still, if not more relevant 16 years after it was made. The movie starts off with a bunch of seemingly carefree college students having the time of their lives with each other but soon, it takes a grim turn. They were never carefree, they just could afford to forget about their worries with each other, earlier - and then one day, they couldn't.

Need to go and watch these again.