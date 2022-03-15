Neena Gupta is a trendsetter. Be it her outspoken personality, humour, or her choices- she has always inspired us in some way on her journey.

This time Neena decided to school social media trolls who judge people for wearing what they want. In her Instagram post, she talked about how people are quick to judge someone for wearing revealing clothes.

She said:

Mujhe ye isliye post karna hai kyunki mujhe lagta hai ki jo logg aise sexy type pehente hain, jaise maine abhi pehenein hain, vo aise hi hote hain, bekaar ke. (I want to post this because there are people who think that those who wear sexy clothes like what I am wearing right now are useless.

Sach Kahun Toh!, read the post caption, which is also the title of her book. She further tried to make a point of how your clothes don't define you and said:

Maine Sanskrit mein MPhil ki hui hai, aur bhi bahut kuch kiya hua hai. Toh kapde dekh ke kisi ko judge nahi karna chaiye. Troll karne walo samajh lo (I have done MPhil in Sanskrit, and I have done a lot of other things too. So, it is not right to judge someone based on their clothes. Trollers, please take note of this.

You can watch the whole video here:

Fans adore how politely Neena Gupta asked people to not look down on people for their attire. From Anushka Sharma to Dolly Singh, people are loving this video!

This is not the first time Neena has shared wisdom on social media. Her Instagram is a treasure for life lessons.



On the work front, Neena was last seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer 83. She has many new projects lined up including Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and Vikas Bahl's Goodbye.



