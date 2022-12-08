2022 did not prove to be the best year for Akshay Kumar. He had five back-to-back releases that failed to make an impact at the box office. His latest cameo in An Action Hero was also moderate. However, that has not deterred the actor. Recently, it has been reported that Akshay Kumar has six films lined up for 2023.
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming line of movies has a diverse range. The actor is also gearing up for a debut in the Marathi film industry. The upcoming movies are – Selfiee (along with Emraan Hashmi), OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 (along with Yami Gautam and Arun Govil), a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil movie – Soorarai Pottru, Capsule Gill (along with Parineeti Chopra), Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat (a biopic on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.
The news went viral on social media and netizens calculated that six movies might mean one Akshay Kumar movie in two months. And honestly, that’s a lot even for an Akshay Kumar fan. Here’s what people had to say.
The release dates of these films are not confirmed yet. However, it’s still a lot to process.