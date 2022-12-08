2022 did not prove to be the best year for Akshay Kumar. He had five back-to-back releases that failed to make an impact at the box office. His latest cameo in An Action Hero was also moderate. However, that has not deterred the actor. Recently, it has been reported that Akshay Kumar has six films lined up for 2023.

Samrat Prithviraj (2022) | Source: IMDb

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming line of movies has a diverse range. The actor is also gearing up for a debut in the Marathi film industry. The upcoming movies are – Selfiee (along with Emraan Hashmi), OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 (along with Yami Gautam and Arun Govil), a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil movie – Soorarai Pottru, Capsule Gill (along with Parineeti Chopra), Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat (a biopic on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.

The news went viral on social media and netizens calculated that six movies might mean one Akshay Kumar movie in two months. And honestly, that’s a lot even for an Akshay Kumar fan. Here’s what people had to say.

sounds more like a threat tbh — utsa & prabhat patnaik fan club (@UP16stanaccount) December 7, 2022

He is the only actor who treats cinema as TV serials. He is actually doing TV serials not cinema. Lol — Prashanth Sankar (@Prash_Sankar) December 6, 2022

Jigra 🔥



The only star taking care of the entire fraternity post Covid. Easy to make fun but no one gives even a penny to the light man, trolley helpers or even the script writers. They're surviving for actors like them who are doing their job dedicatedly. Hats off. — Yes (@amIDODO) December 6, 2022

6 disasters on the way. Bring it on akki saar — Gourab.ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@iamgourab_21) December 6, 2022

2024 Akshay Kumar film every month

2025 Akshay Kumar film every week

2026 govt. has decided to inject Akshay Kumar directly into your veins https://t.co/5isbcsjJGV — Raj S || রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) December 7, 2022

Bro just launch an Akki film festival and release all films together, spare us for the rest of the year https://t.co/8XOGpOuED6 — Prison Mike🐒 (@Gems0fBollywood) December 8, 2022

we'll never be free from this pandemic https://t.co/QLLvkcsAOn — ny (@sprihaxx) December 7, 2022

Why is he releasing movies like he has multiple loans to repay?? https://t.co/2O0XvJBU04 — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) December 7, 2022

The release dates of these films are not confirmed yet. However, it’s still a lot to process.