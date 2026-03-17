Badhai ho, objectification hua hai.

Now you must be thinking…wait, where’s the news? This is legit the recipe for all dance numbers. Well this one has the audience fuming for a much cattier reason.

A dance sequence performed by Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt has unexpectedly turned into a large controversy with legal complaints being filed, many social media users expressing outrage and a heated discussion around the subject of vulgarity in popular music.

This song will be featured in the next pan-India film KD The Devil and was originally intended to be a flashy number highlighting dance skills; however, it has become an internet sensation for all the wrong reasons.

As far as obscene lyrics are concerned, with calls for bans on releases, and YouTube taking down the video, the situation has escalated quickly, and the public has provided considerable commentary on all aspects of this subject.

Wondering what the hoopla’s all about?

The video shows Nora dancing in a bar-like setting with dozens of gawkers and performers behind her in the same type of setting, watching as she swirls in a ghaghra choli doing dancing moves to fast-paced music and completing her hook step repeatedly by dragging and lifting her pallu.

As long as users were enjoying the choreography, they did not seem to comment on the lyrics. Once the lyrical version of the song was released, all attention shifted from choreography to lyrics.

And in the worse way possible.

Reports state that the very first line of the song used a double entendre using explicit sexual references. At this point, the song has already incurred substantial reputational damage because many people believed that it had been created using shock value.

In terms of what the consensus was across the internet regarding this song… mmmm… it wasn’t pretty at all. It also seemed that most of the people who commented felt that this was a very difficult attempt to go viral.

But you know, the screen-obsessed generation sees right through everything.

…, Challenging A Song By Filing A Lawsuit

The situation got even worse when someone filed a non-formal complaint about the song, and subsequently requested that it be banned.

The complainant stated that the song contains “extremely vulgar, sexually suggestive and obscene language,” which would create a possible hazard for children. They also claim that the choreography of the performance and the visual portrayal are plain examples of indecency.

One of the reasons the complainant is concerned about how the song will influence young people is because it is available to view on sites like YouTube.

Reportedly, some of the laws the complainant has cited to support their claim include:

• Section 294 from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) about public obscenity and/or songs about public obscenity; and

• The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013 (Amending POCSO);

• Information Technology Act of 2000;

Additionally, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is reviewing this same case, and a separate complaint was made to the Cyber Unit of the Delhi Police regarding the online circulation of the song.

Increased Industry Activism Creates Greater Controversy

There have also been public criticisms by people working in the industry, like singer Armaan Malik, that have contributed further to the ongoing controversy about the song.

Armaan Malik posted about the reaction to the song on social media platform X, where he said he had to listen to the lyrics of the song again to be sure he heard them right and said “it’s sad to see how commercial songwriting has reached a new low.”

Onir, a filmmaker, also weighed in on the situation, calling the song “rubbish” and questioning the priorities of censorship authorities.

The criticism and backlash received for the song is not only being spoken of by celebrities, but also by people within social media who are so not buying this reported attempt to normalize cheap double entendre lyrics in mainstream music.

One person wrote:

“Sad to see how the lyrics of mainstream songs now have become so cheap, vulgar. Additionally, shock value is not creativity to me.”

Another wrote simply:

“Such crude. My auditory senses are being tormented by songs such as this. How is the music industry letting such lyrics exist?”

In summary, social media was ratcheted all the way up against this song.

The Song Is Taken Down From YouTube

As the outrage grew online, so did the decision by the people who made the movie to take the music video off of YouTube.

So, now anyone visiting that page sees a message that reads: “Video Unavailable, This Video Is Private.”

About The Film ‘KD: The Devil’

Though the song from the movie became the main ingredient of a HUGE controversy, the actual movie that the song is part of is still looking like it may be one of the most anticipated movies within Kannada Cinema.

KD: The Devil is set within the 1970s and is a period drama about how a low-level criminal becomes a gangster in Bengaluru.

The movie is directed by Prem, produced by KVN Productions, and will star Dhruva Sarja in the lead role.

The supporting cast of the director has the following:

• Sanjay Dutt

• Shilpa Shetty

• V Ravichandran

• Ramesh Aravind

• Reeshma Nanaiah

• Jisshu Sengupta

KD: The Devil will be released in theatres on April 30, 2026.