The Shark Tank India judges are popular for the singular brand that they head currently. But not many know that this is not their first rodeo. Let's find out other startups by these judges.

1. Anupam Mittal

While Anupam Mittal is popularly known as the co-founder of Shaadi.com, he is also the co-founder of Makaan.com, a platform for real estate and Mauj Mobile, a social media platform similar to Tik Tok.

2. Peyush Bansal

Peyush Bansal is the founder of Vayloo Technologies, which had Jewelskart.com, Bagskart.com, Lenksart.com and Watchkart.com under its banner. However, he shut all of them down except Lenskart in 2015.

3. Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh is the CEO and co-founder of the Indian makeup brand, Sugar Cosmetics. However, this is her third startup. She founded Quetzal in 2007, which failed. In 2012, she started Fab Bag, a subscription business for beauty products.

4. Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of boAt. But before the success of boAt, in 2005 he launched Advanced Telemedia Pvt. Ltd., which launched several brands like Beats Audio. He was also the founder of Imagine Marketing India, launched in 2014.

5. Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is the founder of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She is also the founder and CEO of Incredible Ventures Ltd. It is an education company that teaches entrepreneurship to children aged 11 to 18 years old in six cities.

6. Ghazal Alagh

Before Ghazal Alagh founded Mama Earth, she launched her first start-up called dietexpert.in. However, it was unsuccessful. She also started another start-up called Being Artsy, an art studio for young kids.

7. Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover is the CEO of BharatPe. He is also the founder of PAYBACK India. Apart from that, he is an active investor who has invested in more than 23 startups.

While not all of the judges may have struck gold with their first start-up, they clearly had the drive and entrepreneurial spiriti to start something new!