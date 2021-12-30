There were a number of big fat celebrity weddings this year and without a doubt, all the desi brides served us some stunning looks. From their oh-so-gorgeous wedding trousseau to their picture-perfect wedding locations, we were all star-struck.

Today, we have compiled some pictures of all the gorgeous desi celebrity brides of 2021 who stole our hearts with their simplicity and charm.

1. Donning the gorgeous traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga along with stunning jewelry, Katrina Kaif redefined the word beauty on her wedding day.

2. Dia Mirza opted for a traditional red-hued Banarasi silk saree for her wedding day and damn, she looked like a regal queen.

nath. How can we not love her wedding look? 3. With gorgeous intricate patterns, Yami Gautam chose to adorn her mother's deep red saree for her special day and paired it with a pretty traditional. How can we not love her wedding look?

4. Patralekhaa donned Sabyasachi's shakha and pola, the iconic symbol of a Bengali bride and decked herself in beautiful Sabyasachi jewellery to complete her wedding attire. We are in love.

5. Ankita Lokhande ditched the red-hue and went for a ravishing gold lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. WHAT. IS THIS. BEAUTY?

6. For her wedding ceremony, Evelyn Sharma opted for a white figure-hugging wedding gown with gorgeous sheer vintage lace details. She looks damn gorgeous here, doesn't she?

7. Bringing in a new perspective on bridal trousseau, Anushka Ranjan donned a stunning lavender lehenga that felt like a breath of fresh air. We have never loved pastels this much, have we?

8. Donning the breathtaking red silk saree with a beautiful border and intricate detailing of flowers, Angira Dhar looked like nothing but a princess on her special day.

9. Natasha Dalal sported a heavily embellished off-white lehenga by the iconic designer Manish Malhotra.

10. And finally, we have Rhea Kapoor, who dolled up in a classic ivory-hued chanderi bridal saree. Simple, elegant and classy!

All the single ladies, come, let's cry together. *sobs*