Spanish films are known for their timeless allure of romance in the realm of cinema. From captivating love stories set against the backdrop of bustling cities to sweeping tales of passion amidst picturesque landscapes, Spanish cinema has produced an array of unforgettable romantic masterpieces that continue to enchant audiences around the globe.

Here, check out these 20 romantic Spanish movies to explore the rich tapestry of love, passion, and heartache that defines these cinematic treasures.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Movies

1. One Night (2012)

IMDb

Lead actors: Dariel Arrechaga, Anailín de la Rúa de la Torre, Javier Núñez Florián

Dariel Arrechaga, Anailín de la Rúa de la Torre, Javier Núñez Florián Supporting Artist: María Adelaida Méndez Bonet

María Adelaida Méndez Bonet Director: Lucy Mulloy

Lucy Mulloy Release date: September 7, 2012 (USA)

September 7, 2012 (USA) Run Time: 90 minutes

90 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $68,676

$68,676 Language: Spanish

Three Cuban teenagers, Raul, Elio, and Lila, dream of escaping their difficult lives in Havana for a better future in Miami. When Raul is accused of assault, he seeks help from his friend Elio to help him cross the ocean to the United States.

2. Broken Embraces (2009)

IMDb

Lead actors: Penélope Cruz, Lluís Homar, Blanca Portillo

Penélope Cruz, Lluís Homar, Blanca Portillo Supporting Artist: José Luis Gómez, Rubén Ochandiano

José Luis Gómez, Rubén Ochandiano Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Pedro Almodóvar Release date: November 20, 2009 (Spain)

November 20, 2009 (Spain) Run Time: 127 minutes

127 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $49.7 million

$49.7 million Language: Spanish

Harry Caine, a blind screenwriter reflects on his past as a successful filmmaker named Mateo Blanco. In a series of flashbacks, the audience learns about Mateo’s passionate love affair with Lena, a beautiful actress, and the events that led to her tragic death in a car accident.

3. Our Lovers (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Eduardo Noriega, Michelle Jenner

Eduardo Noriega, Michelle Jenner Supporting Artist: Fele Martínez, Amaia Salamanca

Fele Martínez, Amaia Salamanca Director: Miguel Ángel Lamata

Miguel Ángel Lamata Release date: May 27, 2016 (Spain)

May 27, 2016 (Spain) Run Time: 88 minutes

88 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: $498,011

$498,011 Language: Spanish

Carlos and Irene, two individuals find themselves dissatisfied with their respective relationships. They cross paths and bond over their shared experiences embarking on a journey of self-discovery and emotional exploration. This is one of the best romantic Spanish movies.

4. The Spanish Apartment (2002)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Romain Duris, Judith Godrèche, Audrey Tautou

Romain Duris, Judith Godrèche, Audrey Tautou Supporting Artist: Cécile de France, Kelly Reilly

Cécile de France, Kelly Reilly Director: Cédric Klapisch

Cédric Klapisch Release date: May 17, 2002 (France)

May 17, 2002 (France) Run Time: 122 minutes

122 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $33.1 million

$33.1 million Language: French, English, Spanish

Xavier, a young French student, navigates life in a shared apartment with international roommates during his time in Barcelona as part of the Erasmus exchange program. Throughout the film, Xavier grapples with issues of identity, love, and ambition, as he juggles his academic studies, relationships, and personal growth.

5. I, the Worst of All (1990)

IMDb

Lead actors: Assumpta Serna, Dominique Sanda

Assumpta Serna, Dominique Sanda Supporting Artist: Lautaro Murúa

Lautaro Murúa Director: María Luisa Bemberg

María Luisa Bemberg Release date: 1990

1990 Run Time: Approximately 105 minutes

Approximately 105 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

It is all about forbidden lesbian love between a nun living in a convent and the wife of the local viceroy. The nun, played by Assumpta Serna, writes passionate poetry for her lady love.

6. Heart of a Lion (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Erik Aguilar García, María Eugenia Arboleda, Martha Caldero

Erik Aguilar García, María Eugenia Arboleda, Martha Caldero Supporting Artist: Billie Cartier

Billie Cartier Director: Emiliano T. Caballero

Emiliano T. Caballero Release date: March 26, 2015

March 26, 2015 Run Time: 1 h 45 min

1 h 45 min IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

Ivana Cornejo, an attractive and successful lawyer accidentally dials the wrong number and reaches León Godoy, who happens to be the owner of a nearby gym. Despite their initial miscommunication and the difference in their physical appearances, Ivana and León strike up a connection through their conversations over the phone.

Also Read: Award-Winning Indian Movies

7. Off Course (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Yon González, Julián López

Yon González, Julián López Supporting Artist: Blanca Suárez

Blanca Suárez Director: Nacho G. Velilla

Nacho G. Velilla Release date: 2015

2015 Run Time: Approximately 102 minutes

Approximately 102 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

Nuria, a young Spanish woman pretends to be a highly qualified executive assistant and lands a job working for a successful CEO named Daniel. As Nuria navigates the challenges of her new life in Berlin, she forms a close bond with Daniel and begins to question her original motivations for coming to Germany.

8. Like Water For Chocolate (1992)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Lumi Cavazos, Marco Leonardi

Lumi Cavazos, Marco Leonardi Supporting Artist: Regina Torné

Regina Torné Director: Alfonso Arau

Alfonso Arau Release date: 1992

1992 Run Time: Approximately 105 minutes

Approximately 105 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

Tita, a young woman is forbidden from marrying her true love, Pedro due to a family tradition that dictates the youngest daughter must remain unmarried to care for her mother. Despite their separation, Tita and Pedro’s passion for each other remains strong, and Tita expresses her emotions through her cooking.

9. To Be or Not To Be (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Flavio Medina, Aislinn Derbez

Flavio Medina, Aislinn Derbez Supporting Artist: Patricia Reyes Spíndola

Patricia Reyes Spíndola Director: Marcelo González

Marcelo González Release date: 2015

2015 Run Time: Approximately 83 minutes

Approximately 83 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

Augusto, a single man in his 40’s, moves back to his hometown– a small Mexican town. He meets two women: a friendly neighbor, Ludivinia, and a local Russian waitress with whom he falls madly in love, Nástenska.

10. Órbita 9 (2017)

IMDb

Lead actors: Clara Lago, Álex González

Clara Lago, Álex González Supporting Artist: Andrés Parra

Andrés Parra Director: Hatem Khraiche

Hatem Khraiche Release date: 2017

2017 Run Time: Approximately 95 minutes

Approximately 95 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

This one is must watch in the best Spanish romantic movies list. Helena is a woman who has spent her entire life confined to a space station orbiting Earth due to the hazardous conditions on the planet’s surface. Her life takes a dramatic turn when a young engineer named Álex, arrives on the space station to conduct repairs.

11. Perfect Strangers (2017)

IMDb

Lead actors: Belén Rueda, Eduard Fernández

Belén Rueda, Eduard Fernández Supporting Artist: Ernesto Alterio

Ernesto Alterio Director: Álex de la Iglesia

Álex de la Iglesia Release date: 2017

2017 Run Time: Approximately 97 minutes

Approximately 97 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

The movie revolves around a group of friends who gather for a dinner party and decide to play a game where they place their smartphones on the table and share every text message or phone call they receive with the group. As the evening progresses, the friends’ intimate secrets, lies, and betrayals are gradually revealed, leading to a series of shocking and unexpected revelations.

12. Elvira I Will Give You My Life But I’m Using It (2014)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Cecilia Suárez, Luis Gerardo Méndez

Cecilia Suárez, Luis Gerardo Méndez Supporting Artist: Carlos Bardem

Carlos Bardem Director: Manolo Caro

Manolo Caro Release date: 2014

2014 Run Time: Approximately 100 minutes

Approximately 100 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

Elvira, a middle-aged woman becomes increasingly suspicious of her husband, Gustavo, when he suddenly disappears without explanation. She embarks on a journey to find him. As she delves deeper into Gustavo’s past, she discovers shocking revelations that challenge her perceptions of love, marriage, and identity.

13. Palm Trees In The Snow (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Mario Casas, Adriana Ugarte

Mario Casas, Adriana Ugarte Supporting Artist: Macarena García

Macarena García Director: Fernando González Molina

Fernando González Molina Release date: 2015

2015 Run Time: Approximately 163 minutes

Approximately 163 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

Killian travels from Spain to the Spanish colony of Fernando Poo in Africa, where his father used to work on a cocoa plantation. As he delves into his family’s past, he discovers secrets and forbidden love stories that date back to the colonial era.

Also Read: Acclaimed Hollywood Movies

14. Don’t Blame The Kid (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Karla Souza, Ricardo Abarca

Karla Souza, Ricardo Abarca Supporting Artist: Biassini Segura

Biassini Segura Director: Gustavo Loza

Gustavo Loza Release date: 2016

2016 Run Time: Approximately 113 minutes

Approximately 113 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

Maru, a successful executive finds herself unexpectedly pregnant after a one-night stand with a charming but irresponsible man named Renato. She decides to keep the baby. However, when she tracks down Renato to inform him of the news, she discovers that he is not the person she thought he was.

15. You Will Know What to Do with Me (2015)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ilse Salas, Flavio Medina

Ilse Salas, Flavio Medina Supporting Artist: Cassandra Ciangherotti

Cassandra Ciangherotti Director: Katina Medina Mora

Katina Medina Mora Release date: 2015

2015 Run Time: Approximately 88 minutes

Approximately 88 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

Susana, a successful architect unexpectedly crosses paths with Rodrigo, a charming and free-spirited musician. However, as their relationship deepens, they are forced to confront their insecurities, fears, and past traumas, ultimately leading to a series of dramatic and life-changing events.

16. West Side Story (1961)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer

Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer Supporting Artist: Rita Moreno, George Chakiris

Rita Moreno, George Chakiris Director: Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins

Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins Release date: October 18, 1961

October 18, 1961 Run Time: Approximately 152 minutes

Approximately 152 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $43.7 million (initial release)

$43.7 million (initial release) Language: English

This movie comes in the romantic Spanish movies list. Amidst the backdrop of urban tension, a romance blossoms between Tony, a former member of the Jets, and Maria, the sister of the leader of the Sharks. As Tony and Maria’s love defies the barriers of ethnic and social divides, tensions escalate between the two gangs, leading to tragic consequences.

17. My Fault (2023)

IMDb

Lead actors: Gabriel Guevera, Nicole Wallace

Gabriel Guevera, Nicole Wallace Supporting Artist: Fran Berenguer

Fran Berenguer Director: Domingo González

Domingo González Release date: 2023

2023 Run Time: 1 h 57 min

1 h 57 min IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

Noah has to leave her town, boyfriend, and friends behind to move into the mansion of her mother’s new rich husband. She crosses paths with Nick, her stepbrother there, and soon discovers that, behind the image of a model son, Nick is hiding something.

18. Sorry If I Call You Love (2014)

IMDb

Lead actors: Paloma Bloyd, Daniele Liotti

Paloma Bloyd, Daniele Liotti Supporting Artist: Irene Montalà

Irene Montalà Director: Joaquín Llamas

Joaquín Llamas Release date: 2014

2014 Run Time: Approximately 105 minutes

Approximately 105 minutes IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

Alex, a successful and emotionally reserved businessman falls in love with Niki, a younger and free-spirited woman. Despite their age difference and contrasting personalities, they both embark on a passionate and intense relationship.

19. Passengers (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt

Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt Supporting Artist: Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne

Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne Director: Morten Tyldum

Morten Tyldum Release date: December 21, 2016

December 21, 2016 Run Time: Approximately 116 minutes

Approximately 116 minutes IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: $303.1 million

$303.1 million Language: English, Spanish

Jim Preston, and Aurora Lane, are passengers on a spaceship traveling to a distant colony planet called Homestead II. However, their journey takes an unexpected turn when they awaken from their hibernation pods 90 years too early due to a malfunction. Stranded on the spaceship with only each other for company, they must grapple with the reality of spending the rest of their lives alone on the ship.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Movies

20. Just a Little Chemistry (2015)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Ana de la Reguera, Jaime Camil

Ana de la Reguera, Jaime Camil Supporting Artist: Silverio Palacios

Silverio Palacios Director: Alfonso Pineda Ulloa

Alfonso Pineda Ulloa Release date: 2015

2015 Run Time: Approximately 104 minutes

Approximately 104 minutes IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Revenue: Information not available

Information not available Language: Spanish

Javier is a charismatic and carefree womanizer who works as a chemical engineer, while Angela is a serious and ambitious scientist working on groundbreaking research. Despite their contrasting personalities and lifestyles, their paths cross when Angela seeks Javier’s help to save her job by posing as her boyfriend during a company retreat.

Our curated selection of the best romantic Spanish movies is sure to captivate and inspire.