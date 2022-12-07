Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, recently took social media into a frenzy with his latest Instagram post. Putting all speculations to rest, Aryan Khan has confirmed that he will work behind the cameras for his first project.

Aryan Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of a spiral-bound script. He revealed that he was done with writing his first project and will soon be taking it to the stage of production. He captioned his post, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action 🎥.” The project will be backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Ever since Aryan Khan revealed this news, the post has gone viral. It has received over 248K likes and more than 4K comments. Here’s what people had to say about the post. Shah Rukh Khan also commented on the post.

In an interview dating back to 2018, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director, and is training for it in the US.” Earlier this year, multiple reports revealed that Aryan Khan had refused acting offers by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar. According to reports, Aryan Khan’s project is expected to go on floors in 2023.