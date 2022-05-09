We love Bollywood! Bollywood actors put so much time and effort into each of their roles. And they get paid pretty well to do the same. Here are some famous Bollywood celebs and how much they are charging for their upcoming movies.

1. Shah Rukh Khan | ₹100 Crores

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathaan is creating a lot of buzzes. It's his first movie in four years, and fans can't wait to have him back on the big screen. According to reports, SRK is charging ₹100 Crores for his highly anticipated movie, which will be released in January next year.

2. Ranbir Kapoor | ₹25-30 Crores

Ranbir Kapoor just tied the knot with Alia Bhatt and ruled the internet for a good week. Now, he is making headlines for his upcoming ₹300-crores budget movie Brahmastra. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor is charging ₹25-30 crores for Brahmastra.

3. Kangana Ranaut | ₹26 Crores

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen hosting the reality show Lock Upp. She was also seen in Thalaivii, in which she played the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa. She charged ₹24 crores for the movie. She'll be next seen in Dhaakad, for which she has charged ₹26 crores, according to GQ India.

4. Alia Bhatt | ₹15 Crores

Alia Bhatt received critical acclamation for her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to reports, Alia Bhatt reduced her fee for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai. She will next be seen in Darlings, for which she has charged ₹15 crores.

5. Ranveer Singh | ₹50 Crores

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the sports biopic, '83. He has two more films which will be released in 2022, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. According to reports, he has charged ₹30 crores for Jayeshbhai Jordaar and ₹50 crores for Cirkus, where he'd be seen in a double role.

6. Kareena Kapoor | ₹8 Crores

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Irrfan Khan starer English Medium. Now, she'll be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will be her third film with Aamir Khan, who'd be playing the titular character. According to reports, she is charging ₹8 crores for the movie.

7. Shahid Kapoor | ₹38 Crores

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was released last month, which some viewers hailed as the best performance of his career. After his performance in Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor raised his fees and charged ₹31 crores. According to reports, he has hiked his fees even more and will be charging 25% more than his Jersey fees for Ali Abbas Zafar's film.

