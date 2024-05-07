In the realm of supernatural thrillers, few titles have captivated audiences quite like Stranger Things. With its nostalgic homage to 80s pop culture, heartwarming friendships, and spine-tingling mysteries lurking in the shadows, this Netflix series has become a cultural phenomenon. But for those hungry for more adventures beyond Hawkins, Indiana, fear not!

This article serves as your gateway to a curated list of 50 captivating TV series, movies, and shows like Stranger Things. So grab your walkie-talkie, hop on your bike, and get ready to dive into the mysterious and thrilling worlds waiting to be explored!

1. Beyond Stranger Things (2017)

Lead actors: Jim Rash, Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

Jim Rash, Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer Supporting Artist: Shawn Levy, Gaten Matarazzo

Shawn Levy, Gaten Matarazzo Director: Michael Dempsey

Michael Dempsey Release date: October 27, 2017

October 27, 2017 Run Time: 21 minutes per episode

21 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: Not applicable (TV series)

Not applicable (TV series) Language: English

Hosted by Jim Rash, the show features discussions with the cast, crew, and special guests about the making of the series, behind-the-scenes stories, and insights into the characters and plot. This is one of the best shows like stranger things.

2. Sweet Tooth (2021)

Lead actors: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar

Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar Supporting Artist: Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands

Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands Director: Jim Mickle, Toa Fraser, Robyn Grace

Jim Mickle, Toa Fraser, Robyn Grace Release date: June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021 Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Language: English

Gus is a half-deer, half-human boy embarking on a remarkable journey across America in search of his origins and family. Along the way, he forms an unlikely alliance with a grizzled loner named Jeppard, and together they navigate dangers, mysteries, and the complexities of a world transformed by catastrophe.

3. The Midnight Club (2022)

Lead actors: Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd

Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd Supporting Artist: Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter

Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter Director: Axelle Carolyn, Michael Fimognari, Mike Flanagan, Viet Nguyen, Morgan Beggs, Emmanuel Osei-, Kuffour

Axelle Carolyn, Michael Fimognari, Mike Flanagan, Viet Nguyen, Morgan Beggs, Emmanuel Osei-, Kuffour Release date: October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022 Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Language: English

Eight patients at a hospice for young adults with terminal illnesses get together every night at midnight to share stories and make a promise that the next to pass away will send a message from beyond the grave to the group. This is one of the best series like Stranger Things.

4. The Umbrella Academy (2019-2024)

Lead actors: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda Supporting Artist: Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher

Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher Director: Various

Various Release date: February 15, 2019

February 15, 2019 Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Language: English

This series similar to Stranger Things follows the extraordinary lives of a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings, each with their unique superpowers. Reunited by the death of their adoptive father, the siblings must come together to solve the mystery of his passing and prevent an impending apocalypse.

5. Lockwood & Co. (2023)

Lead actors: Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati

Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati Supporting Artists: Ivanno Jeremiah, Louise Brealey

Ivanno Jeremiah, Louise Brealey Director: William McGregor, Catherine Morshead, Joe Cornish

William McGregor, Catherine Morshead, Joe Cornish Release date: January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023 Run Time: Approximately 44 minutes per episode

Approximately 44 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Language: English

With the help of two boys, Anthony and George, a girl with psychic abilities named Lucy, works at the ghost-hunting company Lockwood and Co. to combat the evil spirits that haunt London, trying to save the day without the guidance of an adult.

6. The Haunting Of Hill House (2018)

Lead actors: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas

Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas Supporting Artist: Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel

Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Release date: October 12, 2018

October 12, 2018 Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Language: English

The story revolves around the Crain family, who move into the ominous Hill House to renovate it and flip it for profit. However, they soon discover that the house is haunted by dark and malevolent forces from their past. Flashing between their traumatic experiences as children and their fractured lives as adults, the series explores the lasting impact of their time in Hill House.

7. Locke & Key (2020-2022)

Lead actors: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup

Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup Supporting Artist: Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott

Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott Director: Michael Morris, Tim Southam

Michael Morris, Tim Southam Release date: February 7, 2020 (Season 1)

February 7, 2020 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 47-56 minutes per episode

Approximately 47-56 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Language: English

The show follows the Locke siblings – Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode – who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after the tragic death of their father. As they settle into their new surroundings, they discover magical keys hidden throughout the mansion, each with unique powers and abilities.

8. Shadow and Bone (2021-2023)

Lead actors: Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes,, Archie Renaux

Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes,, Archie Renaux Supporting Artist: Amita Suman

Amita Suman Director: Eric Heisserer

Eric Heisserer Release date: April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021 Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Language: English

When Alina Starkov, an orphan mapmaker, unleashes a remarkable power that could alter the course of her war-torn world, evil forces plot against her. This is one of the shows related to stranger things.

9. Dark (2017-2020)

Lead actors: Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, Maja Schöne

Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, Maja Schöne Supporting Artist: Andreas Pietschmann, Jördis Triebel, Oliver Masucci

Andreas Pietschmann, Jördis Triebel, Oliver Masucci Director: Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese

Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese Release date: December 1, 2017

December 1, 2017 Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Language: German

Set in the small town of Winden, the story begins with the mysterious disappearance of a young boy, setting off a chain of events that spans multiple timelines and dimensions. As the intricately woven narrative unfolds, secrets are unearthed, relationships are tested, and the true nature of time itself is questioned.

10. Wednesday (2022)

Lead actors: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan Supporting Artist: Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday

Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday Director: Tim Burton, James Marshall, Gandja Monteiro

Tim Burton, James Marshall, Gandja Monteiro Release date: November 3, 2022

November 3, 2022 Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

Approximately 45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Language: English

The story focuses on Wednesday Addams’s years as a student as she tries to overcome her developing psychic ability, stop a murderous rampage, and unravel the mystery surrounding her parents.

11. Chilling Adventure Of Sabrina (2018-2020)

Lead actors: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch

Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch Supporting Artist: Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto

Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto Director: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Rob Seidenglanz

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Rob Seidenglanz Release date: October 26, 2018 (Season 1)

October 26, 2018 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Language: English

Sabrina, a half-witch, half-mortal teenager, navigates the complexities of adolescence and her supernatural heritage. Upon turning sixteen, she must reconcile her dual identity and choose between her mortal life with friends and family or embracing her destiny as a witch and joining the Church of Night.

12. Outer Banks (2020)

Lead actors: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline Supporting Artist: Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss

Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss Director: Jonas Pate, Josh Pate

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate Release date: April 15, 2020

April 15, 2020 Run Time: Approximately 45-55 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-55 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Language: English

This TV series like Stranger Things follows a group of working-class friends known as the “Pogues” as they embark on a high-stakes adventure to uncover hidden secrets and treasure. Led by charismatic John B., the Pogues navigate the complex social hierarchy of their coastal town while searching for clues about John B.’s missing father and the legendary Royal Merchant shipwreck.

13. The Sandman (2022)

Lead actors: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt

Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt Supporting Artist: Vivienne Acheampong, Mason Alexander Park

Vivienne Acheampong, Mason Alexander Park Director: Jamie Childs, Andrés Baiz, Louise Hooper, Mairzee Almas, Mike Barker, Coralie Fargeat, Hisko Hulsing

Jamie Childs, Andrés Baiz, Louise Hooper, Mairzee Almas, Mike Barker, Coralie Fargeat, Hisko Hulsing Release date: August 5, 2022

August 5, 2022 Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

Approximately 45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Language: English

Personifying dreams, Dream escapes from a mortal wizard’s decades-long imprisonment and sets out to retrieve his misplaced gear.

14. The Haunting Of Bly Manor (2020)

Lead actors: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve

Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve Supporting Artist: T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif

T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Release date: October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020 Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Language: English

Set in 1980s England, the story follows a young American nanny named Dani who is hired to care for two orphaned children at the remote Bly Manor. However, as Dani settles into her new role, she soon discovers that the manor is haunted by dark and tragic secrets from its past.

15. The Order (2019)

Lead actors: Jake Manley, Sarah Grey

Jake Manley, Sarah Grey Supporting Artist: Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell

Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell Director: Leslie Hope, David Von Ancken

Leslie Hope, David Von Ancken Release date: March 7, 2019

March 7, 2019 Run Time: Approximately 45-50 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-50 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Language: English

Jack Morton, a college student joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, a secret society at Belgrave University. Jack’s main motivation for joining is to investigate the mysterious death of his mother, who was involved with the Order. However, as he delves deeper into the Order’s dark secrets, he discovers a world of magic, werewolves, and dark forces lurking within the university’s shadows.

16. Lost In Space (2018-2021)

Lead actors: Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins

Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins Supporting Artist: Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio

Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio Director: Various

Various Release date: April 13, 2018

April 13, 2018 Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Language: English

Set in the distant future, the story follows the Robinson family as they embark on a mission to colonize a new planet and escape the dying Earth. However, when their spacecraft, the Jupiter 2, veers off course and crash-lands on an unknown alien planet, the family must work together to survive against all odds.

17. Castle Rock (2018-2019)

Lead actors: André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård

André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård Supporting Artist: Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek, Scott Glenn

Jane Levy, Sissy Spacek, Scott Glenn Director: Various

Various Release date: July 25, 2018

July 25, 2018 Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Language: English

Set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, the show weaves together various characters, themes, and locations from King’s vast literary universe to create a unique and suspenseful narrative. Each season explores a different story arc, with intertwining plots and characters that delve into the dark and mysterious history of Castle Rock.

18. Let The Right One In (2022)

Lead actors: Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer

Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer Supporting Artist: Madison Taylor Baez, Ian Foreman

Madison Taylor Baez, Ian Foreman Director: Seith Mann, Viet Nguyen, Eva Sørhaug, Sarah Boyd, Hiromi Kamata, Chloe Okuno

Seith Mann, Viet Nguyen, Eva Sørhaug, Sarah Boyd, Hiromi Kamata, Chloe Okuno Release date: October 9, 2022

October 9, 2022 Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Language: English

This web series like Stranger Things focuses on a 12-year-old girl who leads a secluded life after becoming a vampire and is only allowed to go out at night. Her father tries his hardest to give her the bare minimum of blood from humans that she requires to survive.

19. Archive 81 (2022)

Lead actors: Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Evan Jonigkeit

Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Evan Jonigkeit Supporting Artist: Ariana Neal, Matt McGorry

Ariana Neal, Matt McGorry Director: Rebecca Thomas, Haifaa Al-Mansour, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead

Rebecca Thomas, Haifaa Al-Mansour, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead Release date: January 14, 2022

January 14, 2022 Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Language: English

An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.

20. NOS4A2 (2019-2020)

Lead actors: Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson Supporting Artist: Jahkara Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull

Jahkara Smith, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull Director: Various

Various Release date: June 2, 2019

June 2, 2019 Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Language: English

The story follows Vic McQueen, a young artist with a supernatural ability to find lost things, and Charlie Manx, an immortal vampire-like creature who feeds on the souls of children. As Vic discovers her powers, she becomes entangled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with Manx, who kidnaps children and takes them to a twisted Christmasland where they are trapped forever.

21. Vampires (2020)

Lead actors: Oulaya Amamra, Suzanne Clément, Kate Moran

Oulaya Amamra, Suzanne Clément, Kate Moran Supporting Artist: Mounir Amamra, Juliette Cardinski, Pierre Lottin

Mounir Amamra, Juliette Cardinski, Pierre Lottin Director: Benjamin Dupas, Isaure Pisani-Ferry

Benjamin Dupas, Isaure Pisani-Ferry Release date: March 20, 2020

March 20, 2020 Run Time: Approximately 40-50 minutes per episode

Approximately 40-50 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Language: French

It follows the story of a Parisian teenager, Doina, who discovers she comes from a long line of vampires. As she grapples with her newfound identity and the implications it has for her family and loved ones, Doina becomes entangled in a dangerous underworld of vampire politics and rivalries.

22. The Mist (2017)

Lead actors: Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney

Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney Supporting Artist: Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove

Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove Director: Various

Various Release date: June 22, 2017

June 22, 2017 Run Time: Approximately 40-45 minutes per episode

Approximately 40-45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Language: English

Set in a small town besieged by a mysterious and malevolent mist, the show follows a diverse group of residents who must band together to survive as tensions rise and secrets are revealed. As they grapple with the horrors lurking in the mist and the darkness within themselves, they are forced to confront their deepest fears and make impossible choices to stay alive.

23. Ghost Wars (2017-2018)

Lead actors: Avan Jogia, Kim Coates, Vincent D’Onofrio

Avan Jogia, Kim Coates, Vincent D’Onofrio Supporting Artist: Kandyse McClure, Meat Loaf, Kristin Lehman

Kandyse McClure, Meat Loaf, Kristin Lehman Director: Various

Various Release date: October 5, 2017

October 5, 2017 Run Time: Approximately 42-44 minutes per episode

Approximately 42-44 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Language: English

When a series of inexplicable events begin to occur, including paranormal sightings and violent hauntings, the townspeople find themselves trapped in a deadly battle with malevolent spirits from the afterlife. As tensions escalate and the body count rises, Roman Mercer, a local outcast with psychic abilities, emerges as an unlikely hero who must confront his demons and save the town from destruction.

24. Bates Motel (2013-2017)

Lead actors: Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot

Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot Supporting Artist: Olivia Cooke, Nestor Carbonell, Nicola Peltz

Olivia Cooke, Nestor Carbonell, Nicola Peltz Director: Various

Various Release date: March 18, 2013

March 18, 2013 Run Time: Approximately 40-50 minutes per episode

Approximately 40-50 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Language: English

Set in the fictional town of White Pine Bay, Oregon, the series explores Norman’s troubled upbringing and descent into madness as he grapples with his dark impulses and struggles to maintain his fragile grip on reality. Alongside his mother, Norma, he navigates a web of secrets, lies, and violence, all while running the family-owned Bates Motel.

25. Lore (2017-2018)

Lead actors: Robert Patrick, Holland Roden, Colm Feore

Robert Patrick, Holland Roden, Colm Feore Supporting Artist: Campbell Scott, Adam Goldberg, Kristin Bauer van Straten

Campbell Scott, Adam Goldberg, Kristin Bauer van Straten Director: Various

Various Release date: October 13, 2017

October 13, 2017 Run Time: Approximately 40-45 minutes per episode

Approximately 40-45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Language: English

Based on the popular podcast of the same name by Aaron Mahnke, each episode of “Lore” explores a different tale of horror and the supernatural, blending dramatic reenactments, archival footage, and narration to create a chilling and immersive viewing experience.

26. Marianne (2019)

Lead actors: Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah, Tiphaine Daviot

Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah, Tiphaine Daviot Supporting Artist: Ralph Amoussou, Bellamine Abdelmalek, Mehdi Meskar

Ralph Amoussou, Bellamine Abdelmalek, Mehdi Meskar Director: Various

Various Release date: September 13, 2019

September 13, 2019 Run Time: Approximately 45-52 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-52 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Language: French

Emma Larsimon, a successful young novelist becomes haunted by the demonic character she created in her books, Marianne. After receiving a chilling warning from her childhood friend, Emma returns to her hometown to confront her past and the supernatural entity she unwittingly unleashed. This is one of the best movies like stranger things.

27. Mr. Midnight: Beware The Monsters (2022)

Lead actors: Idan Aedan, Caleb Monk, Maxime Bouttier

Idan Aedan, Caleb Monk, Maxime Bouttier Supporting Artist: Sam Pleitgen, Nikki Dekker

Sam Pleitgen, Nikki Dekker Director: Tony Tilse, Sean Masterson, Yee-Wei Chai

Tony Tilse, Sean Masterson, Yee-Wei Chai Release date: October 24, 2022

October 24, 2022 Run Time: Approximately 30 minutes per episode

Approximately 30 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Language: English

Teenagers band together to unravel a string of peculiar paranormal happenings in their town that seem to be related to their friend’s developing magical skills.

28. Slasher (2016)

Lead actors: Katie McGrath, Brandon Jay McLaren, Steve Byers

Katie McGrath, Brandon Jay McLaren, Steve Byers Supporting Artist: Patrick Garrow, Dean McDermott, Christopher Jacot

Patrick Garrow, Dean McDermott, Christopher Jacot Director: Various

Various Release date: March 4, 2016

March 4, 2016 Run Time: Approximately 45-50 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-50 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Language: English

Set in different locations with unique casts of characters, each season of “Slasher” explores the dark secrets and hidden traumas of its protagonists while they are hunted by a mysterious killer. From small-town secrets to family betrayals, the series delves into themes of revenge, justice, and the consequences of past actions.

29. The Winchesters (2022)

Lead actors: Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Nida Khurshid

Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Nida Khurshid Supporting Artist: Jojo Fleites

Jojo Fleites Director: Robbie Thompson

Robbie Thompson Release date: October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022 Run Time: 42 min per episode

42 min per episode IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

John and Mary’s epic, untold love story is about how they saved the world and their love.

30. Red Rose (2022)

Lead actors: Amelia Clarkson, Natalie Blair, Ellis Howard

Amelia Clarkson, Natalie Blair, Ellis Howard Supporting Artist: Ali Khan, Ashna Rabheru

Ali Khan, Ashna Rabheru Director: Henry Blake, Lisa Siwe, Ramón Salazar

Henry Blake, Lisa Siwe, Ramón Salazar Release date: February 15, 2023

February 15, 2023 Run Time: 45 min per episode

45 min per episode IMDb Rating: 6.4

6.4 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

The Red Rose app infiltrates a group of teenage friends, taking over their smartphones and threatening to harm them if they don’t follow its instructions.

These shows like stranger things will leave you thirsty for more!