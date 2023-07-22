Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are one of the most powerful couples in the Hindi film industry. Both Shah Rukh and Gauri have never shied away from professing their love for each other in public. We came across this old interview of Shah Rukh Khan where someone from the audience asked him a silly question. SRK being SRK came up with the most clever answer to that and he won hearts. Like always.

An audience member asked the actor if it is true that he calls Gauri almost eight to ten times when he is on set. He asked if it was because he was scared of his wife.

To which Shah Rukh Khan replied,

“Phone ka kya connection darr se? Woh yaad aati hain toh phone kar deta hoon. Ab mujhe woh har 5 minute baad bhi yaad aati hain toh main phone kar dunga. Aur agar har 5 ghante mein aaye toh kar dunga. Aur jahan tak main kisi aur ki biwi ko phone nahin kar raha hoon har 5 minute mein, I think it’s alright.”

Take a look at the video here.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s witty response has left people in splits and has made him everyone’s favourite all over again. The video has fetched over 479K likes and more than 4.9 million views. We dug deeper and found out that this video is from SRK’s appearance in Aap Ki Adalat back in 1994. People could not stop talking about his quick wit and his ability to think on his feet. Many found his response utterly endearing.

Here’s what people had to say.

Only SRK could have answered this question beautifully.