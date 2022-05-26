Shah Rukh Khan is loved for a reason, the candid and witty responses he gives to things are raw and real. Most of the time we are wooed by even the basic things he does or says.

Recently, at a brand event, the actor was talking about the television sets he owns at Mannat and how he is a fan of the brand.

I have one TV in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam's room, I have one in Aryan's room, I have one in my daughter's room. Recently, some other redundant make of a television got spoilt in the gym, I only wait for the days when the old televisions get busted so I can quickly go and buy an LG. The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half. By that calculation, I've spent about ₹ 30-40 lakh on televisions.

After knowing that SRK has TVs worth 30-40 lakhs, netizens couldn't help but share some hilarious responses to this:

King for a Reason. 😂 — AHMED (@AmmyViews) May 24, 2022

Yesterday Shah Rukh Khan revealed that televisions in his house are worth 30-40 lakhs. Not just by name, he's actually living the life King size 🔥♥️.

Srk tv costs >> dhakad life time collection 😂 #ShahRukhKhan ♥️ — November Born (@Kanikhere) May 25, 2022

hahahaha i also have LG AC in my room, my father room and my son room which gives same cool air what SRK get in his house. Even my LG tv also showing same content what SRK all this TV have. OMG either SRK became Poor or i became Rich 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 — Sai Ram (@SaiRam50523881) May 25, 2022

Im so glad that I have an LG tv which we had bought in Nov 2016 - the month of his Bday.... It costed around 1.2 lakhs. 🤩🤩🤩 I think it can be one of those 12 that The King has ..... — SRKIAN 555 (@iamSrj16) May 25, 2022

Wait, only now you feel poor?? — Misha 🇹🇹 🇵🇸 (@misha23brij) May 24, 2022

Itne ka to hamara poora ghr hoga💀 https://t.co/HKB89QYHjK — Manjot❥ (@yoursmanjot) May 24, 2022

Compare with his networth, Not with yours — Mehta Vivek (@HmVivek420) May 25, 2022

King for a reason!

