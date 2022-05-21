Shah Rukh Khan, aka Baadshah of Bollywood, has been ruling our hearts for a decade now. Anything and everything he does is enough to woo us, and yes, we are all obsessed with him! Not to mention, he is the most talented, generous, kind, and lovable actor we have in the industry. 

Among the many wholesome SRK moments, we have caught, including the Holi dance, the reason he would never quit Bollywood, and also the time he romanced with songs. 

A Twitter user shared how back in 2010 when SRK was struggling to teach English grammar to his kids and sought Twitter for help. 

Have a look at how SRK- like any other Indian parent, is concerned about his kids' studies and, at the same time struggling with it. 

People on Twitter are clearly gushing at this moment and are showering love in the comment section. 

So wholesome!

