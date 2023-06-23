Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, has reportedly bought a 1.5-acre farmland that is worth ₹12.91 crores in Alibaug, Maharashtra.
According to a report by Money Control, Suhana Khan has bought agricultural land that is spread across an area of 1.5 acres in Thal village in Alibaug in Raigad district. The land has three structures on it and according to documents shared by IndexTap.com, the land is estimated to be worth ₹12.91 crores. The document reveals that Suhana has paid a stamp duty of ₹77.46 lahks for the transaction. This deal was registered on June 1, 2023.
Alibaug has always been a preferred spot for celebrities for a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The coastal town has been a top choice for celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday in this coastal town.
Ever since the news broke out, Suhana Khan is trending on social media. Many people shared memes about her recent purchase, while some had hilarious reactions.
Suhana Khan will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies along with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.
