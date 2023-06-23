Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, has reportedly bought a 1.5-acre farmland that is worth ₹12.91 crores in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

According to a report by Money Control, Suhana Khan has bought agricultural land that is spread across an area of 1.5 acres in Thal village in Alibaug in Raigad district. The land has three structures on it and according to documents shared by IndexTap.com, the land is estimated to be worth ₹12.91 crores. The document reveals that Suhana has paid a stamp duty of ₹77.46 lahks for the transaction. This deal was registered on June 1, 2023.

Alibaug has always been a preferred spot for celebrities for a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The coastal town has been a top choice for celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday in this coastal town.

Ever since the news broke out, Suhana Khan is trending on social media. Many people shared memes about her recent purchase, while some had hilarious reactions.

Here’s what people had to say.

#SuhanaKhan buys a Rs 12 Crore Farmland in Alibaug.

Meanwhile me 🥲 pic.twitter.com/e8mRrkT4ip — 𝐌𝐫. 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐡𝐢𝐥 (@Nikhil_memes) June 23, 2023

#SuhanaKhan buys farmland worth 12 crore, and I'm sitting here in the office cafeteria pic.twitter.com/Fs8ujJpKdS — Ashish Pradhan (@theashishpradhn) June 23, 2023

#SuhanaKhan buys Farmland worth Rs 12 Crore in Alibaug



Suhana khan ki friends : pic.twitter.com/ScODC6RWxp — 𝑸𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒎 𝑯𝒖𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒏  (@qasim_says_) June 23, 2023

Lag raha pahli movie me hi papa SRK jitni salary utha li Suhana ne — Dr. Shardul Thakur 🇮🇳🗨 (@asliwiseman) June 23, 2023

me who's same age as her craving for aloo tikki but can't buy kyuki mommy se ldaai hogyi hain https://t.co/EngvScasAg pic.twitter.com/dxmA146c3P — sree (@bhojpuriyadonn) June 23, 2023

HIW DOES SHE EVEN HAVE THAT MUCH MONEY??? https://t.co/nH8U8kNMnP — . (@arsalanahmedk) June 23, 2023

Yeh famliy ka income to national income se jyda hai 🤣 https://t.co/RrzAaTqoeU — kkkkk (@MeGlaxy_Kavya) June 23, 2023

Apni eidi sy liya ho ga us ny. Leave her alone. https://t.co/Zy6kzLrwhF — Fareeha (@SabMayaHai_) June 23, 2023

Suhana Khan will debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies along with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

