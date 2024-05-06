In the realm of supernatural television, few series have left as indelible a mark as “The Vampire Diaries.” A captivating blend of romance, drama, and the supernatural, this beloved show has enchanted audiences worldwide since its premiere in 2009. Set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, this show’s storyline follows the intertwining lives of vampires, witches, werewolves, and humans as they navigate love, betrayal, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

As fans of this famous series eagerly seek new shows to fill the void left by its conclusion, they often find themselves craving stories with similar themes, characters, and atmospheres. This article explores 30 TV shows like vampire diaries while offering their own unique twists and turns.

1. Vampire Academy (2022)

Lead actors: Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves

Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves Supporting Artist: Kieron Moore

Kieron Moore Director: Marguerite MacIntyre, Julie Plec

Marguerite MacIntyre, Julie Plec Release date: September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022 Run Time: 47 min per episode

47 min per episode IMDb Rating: 6.4

6.4 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

As two young women get ready to finish their education and join royal vampire society, their friendship transcends their glaringly different social classes in a world of privilege and glamour.

2. The Winchesters (2022)

Lead actors: Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Nida Khurshid

Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Nida Khurshid Supporting Artist: Jojo Fleites

Jojo Fleites Director: Robbie Thompson

Robbie Thompson Release date: October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022 Run Time: 42 min per episode

42 min per episode IMDb Rating: 6.3

6.3 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

John and Mary’s epic, untold love story about how they not only saved the world, but also their own love. This is one of the best tv shows like vampire diaries.

3. Wolf Pack (2023)

Lead actors: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson Supporting Artist: Tyler Lawrence Gray

Tyler Lawrence Gray Director: Joseph P. Genier, Christian Taylor, Jeff Davis, Katie Eastridge, Mike Elliott, Jason Ensler

Joseph P. Genier, Christian Taylor, Jeff Davis, Katie Eastridge, Mike Elliott, Jason Ensler Release date: January 26, 2023

January 26, 2023 Run Time: 53 min per episode

53 min per episode IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: English

When a terrifying supernatural creature is awakened by a wildfire in California, the lives of an adolescent boy and girl are forever altered. All of the teenagers get together to discover the mystery that unites them as the full moon rises.

4. A Discovery Of Witches (2018-2022)

Lead actors: Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer

Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer Supporting Artist: Alex Kingston, Owen Teale

Alex Kingston, Owen Teale Director: Sarah Walker, Juan Carlos Medina

Sarah Walker, Juan Carlos Medina Release date: September 14, 2018 (Season 1)

September 14, 2018 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

Approximately 45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 8.1

8.1 Language: English

Diana Bishop, a historian and reluctant witch, discovers a magical manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library. Her encounter with the manuscript triggers a chain of events that draws her into the world of creatures—witches, vampires, and daemons—who seek the book’s secrets.

5. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (2022)

Lead actors: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Lindsay Calhoon Bring Supporting Artist: Malia Pyles

Malia Pyles Director: Lisa Soper, Roxanne Benjamin, Maggie Kiley, Alex Pillai, Cierra Glaude, Megan Griffiths

Lisa Soper, Roxanne Benjamin, Maggie Kiley, Alex Pillai, Cierra Glaude, Megan Griffiths Release date: July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022 Run Time: Approximately 47-53 minutes per episode

Approximately 47-53 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7

7 Language: English

A succession of tragic events nearly tore Millwood apart twenty years ago. Today, in the present, a fresh group of Little Liars are being harassed by an unidentified attacker. This is one of the best series like the vampire diaries.

6. V-Wars (2019)

Lead actors: Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes

Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes Supporting Artist: Jacky Lai, Kyle Breitkopf

Jacky Lai, Kyle Breitkopf Director: Brad Turner, T.J. Scott

Brad Turner, T.J. Scott Release date: December 5, 2019

December 5, 2019 Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

Approximately 45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.1

6.1 Language: English

Dr. Luther Swann, a renowned scientist, races against time to understand the origins of the virus and find a cure. As society grapples with the emergence of vampires and the ensuing chaos, tensions rise between humans and the newly turned vampires, setting the stage for an intense conflict. This is series similar to vampire diaries.

7. Legacies (2018)

Lead actors: Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi

Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi Supporting Artist: Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd

Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd Director: Julie Plec, Jeffrey Hunt

Julie Plec, Jeffrey Hunt Release date: October 25, 2018

October 25, 2018 Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

Approximately 45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Language: English

Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of a vampire-werewolf hybrid, navigates the challenges of being a teenager with extraordinary abilities. Alongside her classmates, including witches, vampires, and werewolves, Hope faces various threats, from mystical creatures to dark forces seeking to disrupt the delicate balance between humans and supernaturals.

8. The Originals (2013-2018)

Lead actors: Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies

Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies Supporting Artist: Phoebe Tonkin, Claire Holt

Phoebe Tonkin, Claire Holt Director: Chris Grismer, Jeffrey G. Hunt

Chris Grismer, Jeffrey G. Hunt Release date: October 3, 2013 (Season 1)

October 3, 2013 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 45 minutes per episode

Approximately 45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Language: English

Set in the vibrant city of New Orleans, the series delves into the intricate dynamics of the Mikaelson family, the world’s first vampires. Led by the charismatic and ruthless Klaus Mikaelson, the siblings return to their former home to reclaim power and confront enemies both old and new.

9. Chilling Adventure Of Sabrina (2018-2020)

Lead actors: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch

Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch Supporting Artist: Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto

Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto Director: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Rob Seidenglanz

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Rob Seidenglanz Release date: October 26, 2018 (Season 1)

October 26, 2018 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Language: English

Sabrina, a half-witch, half-mortal teenager, navigates the complexities of adolescence and her supernatural heritage. Upon turning sixteen, she must reconcile her dual identity and choose between her mortal life with friends and family or embracing her destiny as a witch and joining the Church of Night. This is one of the best shows like vampire diaries on netflix.

10. Outer Banks (2020)

Lead actors: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline Supporting Artist: Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss

Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss Director: Jonas Pate, Josh Pate

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate Release date: April 15, 2020

April 15, 2020 Run Time: Approximately 45-55 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-55 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Language: English

The show follows a group of working-class friends known as the “Pogues” as they embark on a high-stakes adventure to uncover hidden secrets and treasure. Led by charismatic John B., the Pogues navigate the complex social hierarchy of their coastal town while searching for clues about John B.’s missing father and the legendary Royal Merchant shipwreck.

11. Cursed (2020)

Lead actors: Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell

Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell Supporting Artist: Gustaf Skarsgård, Daniel Sharman

Gustaf Skarsgård, Daniel Sharman Director: Zetna Fuentes, Daniel Nettheim

Zetna Fuentes, Daniel Nettheim Release date: July 17, 2020

July 17, 2020 Run Time: Approximately 50-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 50-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 5.8

5.8 Language: English

Nimue, a young woman with mysterious powers is destined to become the Lady of the Lake. Set in a fantastical medieval world, the series explores her journey as she embarks on a quest to deliver an ancient sword to the legendary wizard Merlin.

12. Locke & Key (2020-2022)

Lead actors: Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup

Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup Supporting Artist: Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott

Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott Director: Michael Morris, Tim Southam

Michael Morris, Tim Southam Release date: February 7, 2020 (Season 1)

February 7, 2020 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 47-56 minutes per episode

Approximately 47-56 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Language: English

The show follows the Locke siblings – Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode – who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after the tragic death of their father. As they settle into their new surroundings, they discover magical keys hidden throughout the mansion, each with unique powers and abilities. This is one of the best shows like the vampire diaries.

13. One Of Us Is Lying (2021-2022)

Lead actors: Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche

Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche Supporting Artist: Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel

Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel Director: Jennifer Morrison, Erica Saleh

Jennifer Morrison, Erica Saleh Release date: October 7, 2021 (Season 1)

October 7, 2021 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 42-47 minutes per episode

Approximately 42-47 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Language: English

A criminal, a princess, an athlete, a thinker, and a “basket case” all enter jail, but only the first four escape unharmed.

14. The Order (2019)

Lead actors: Jake Manley, Sarah Grey

Jake Manley, Sarah Grey Supporting Artist: Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell

Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell Director: Leslie Hope, David Von Ancken

Leslie Hope, David Von Ancken Release date: March 7, 2019

March 7, 2019 Run Time: Approximately 45-50 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-50 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Language: English

Jack Morton, a college student joins the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, a secret society at Belgrave University. Jack’s main motivation for joining is to investigate the mysterious death of his mother, who was involved with the Order. However, as he delves deeper into the Order’s dark secrets, he discovers a world of magic, werewolves, and dark forces lurking within the university’s shadows.

15. Nancy Drew (2019-2023)

Lead actors: Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis

Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis Supporting Artist: Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani

Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani Director: Larry Teng, Amanda Row

Larry Teng, Amanda Row Release date: October 9, 2019 (Season 1)

October 9, 2019 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 42-45 minutes per episode

Approximately 42-45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.2

6.2 Language: English

Nancy Drew, a brilliant teenage detective, navigates the complexities of small-town life in Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Alongside her friends George, Bess, and Ace, as well as her occasional love interest Ned “Nick” Nickerson, she tackles a series of intriguing mysteries that often involve supernatural elements and local folklore.

16. Once Upon A Time (2011-2018)

Lead actors: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison Supporting Artist: Lana Parrilla, Josh Dallas

Lana Parrilla, Josh Dallas Director: Ralph Hemecker, Dean White

Ralph Hemecker, Dean White Release date: October 23, 2011 (Season 1)

October 23, 2011 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 42-45 minutes per episode

Approximately 42-45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Language: English

Emma Swan, a bail bondswoman with a troubled past, discovers she is the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming and the Savior destined to break a curse cast by the Evil Queen, Regina Mills. As she embraces her destiny and tries to free the residents of Storybrooke from the curse, she encounters iconic fairy tale characters like Rumplestiltskin, Captain Hook, and Belle, each with their own agendas and secrets.

17. First Kill (2022)

Lead actors: Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Elizabeth Mitchell

Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Elizabeth Mitchell Supporting Artist: Eriq La Salle

Eriq La Salle Director: Aubin Wise, Amanda Tapping, Jet Wilkinson, Salim Akil, John T. Kretchmer

Aubin Wise, Amanda Tapping, Jet Wilkinson, Salim Akil, John T. Kretchmer Release date: June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022 Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Language: English

Teens Juliette and Calliope are vampire hunters who are eager to take down their first vampire, so falling in love is difficult for them.

18. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (2022)

Lead actors: Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes

Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes Supporting Artist: Paul Ready

Paul Ready Director: Joe Barton

Joe Barton Release date: October 28, 2022

October 28, 2022 Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Language: English

The notorious witch’s son, caught between two rival clans and responsible for a horrific massacre, searches for his identity and abilities in this world.

19. Shadow and Bone (2021-2023)

Lead actors: Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes,, Archie Renaux

Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes,, Archie Renaux Supporting Artist: Amita Suman

Amita Suman Director: Eric Heisserer

Eric Heisserer Release date: April 23, 2021

April 23, 2021 Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.5

7.5 Language: English

When Alina Starkov, an orphan mapmaker, unleashes a remarkable power that could alter the course of her war-torn world, evil forces plot against her.

20. Preacher (2016)

Lead actors: Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga

Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga Supporting Artist: Joseph Gilgun, Lucy Griffiths

Joseph Gilgun, Lucy Griffiths Director: Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen

Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen Release date: May 22, 2016

May 22, 2016 Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Language: English

Jesse Custer, a conflicted preacher in the small town of Annville, Texas, who gains the power to command people with his voice after being possessed by a mysterious entity called Genesis. With his ex-girlfriend Tulip O’Hare and an Irish vampire named Cassidy by his side, Jesse embarks on a journey across America to find God and hold him accountable for abandoning humanity.

21. Dracula (2020)

Lead actors: Claes Bang, Dolly Wells

Claes Bang, Dolly Wells Supporting Artist: John Heffernan, Morfydd Clark

John Heffernan, Morfydd Clark Director: Jonny Campbell, Damon Thomas

Jonny Campbell, Damon Thomas Release date: January 1, 2020

January 1, 2020 Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes per episode

Approximately 90 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Language: English

The series follows the iconic vampire Count Dracula as he terrorizes Victorian England and preys upon unsuspecting victims. However, Dracula’s plans are thwarted when he encounters Sister Agatha Van Helsing, a nun who sees through his facade and becomes determined to stop him at any cost.

22. Midnight Mass (2021)

Lead actors: Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Kristin Lehman

Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Kristin Lehman Supporting Artist: Igby Rigney

Igby Rigney Director: Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Release date: September 24, 2021

September 24, 2021 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour 4 minutes per episode

Approximately 1 hour 4 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Language: English

A charming, enigmatic young priest arrives, bringing with him terrifying omens and miraculous events for a remote island community.

23. True Blood (2008-2014)

Lead actors: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer

Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer Supporting Artist: Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell

Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell Director: Alan Ball, Daniel Minahan

Alan Ball, Daniel Minahan Release date: September 7, 2008 (Season 1)

September 7, 2008 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Language: English

The show takes place in the fictional town of Bon Temps, Louisiana, and follows telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse as she becomes entangled in the supernatural world after falling in love with a vampire named Bill Compton.

24. Castlevania (2017-2021)

Lead actors: Richard Armitage, James Callis

Richard Armitage, James Callis Supporting Artist: Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James

Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James Director: Sam Deats, Adam Deats

Sam Deats, Adam Deats Release date: July 7, 2017 (Season 1)

July 7, 2017 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 23-30 minutes per episode

Approximately 23-30 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Language: English

Set in the late Middle Ages, the series follows Trevor Belmont, the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, as he battles against Dracula and his army of night creatures. With the help of the magician Sypha Belnades and the half-vampire Alucard, Trevor embarks on a quest to stop Dracula’s reign of terror and save humanity from extinction.

25. Immortals (2018)

Lead actors: Elçin Sangu, Kerem Bürsin, Birkan Sokullu

Elçin Sangu, Kerem Bürsin, Birkan Sokullu Supporting Artist: Elit Iscan

Elit Iscan Director: Alphan Eseli

Alphan Eseli Release date: March 8, 2019 (Season 1)

March 8, 2019 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 5

5 Language: English

Set in the Ottoman Empire during the 16th century, the series follows the journey of a young man named Mia as he discovers that he is the son of the most powerful immortal being, Alexander the Great. With his newfound abilities, she embarks on a quest to uncover the truth about his heritage and fulfill his destiny as the chosen one who will save humanity from an ancient evil.

26. Supernatural (2005-2020)

Lead actors: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Supporting Artist: Misha Collins, Mark Sheppard

Misha Collins, Mark Sheppard Director: Robert Singer, Phil Sgriccia

Robert Singer, Phil Sgriccia Release date: September 13, 2005 (Season 1)

September 13, 2005 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 40-45 minutes per episode

Approximately 40-45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 8.4

8.4 Language: English

This is a supernatural drama series that follows the thrilling adventures of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester as they hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings. Raised as hunters by their father after their mother’s mysterious death, they travel across America in their iconic black 1967 Chevy Impala, facing off against a wide array of supernatural threats while also uncovering dark family secrets and confronting their inner demons.

27. Cruel Summer (2021-2023)

Lead actors: Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia

Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia Supporting Artist: Harley Quinn Smith, Froy Gutierrez

Harley Quinn Smith, Froy Gutierrez Director: Bill Purple, Daniel Willis

Bill Purple, Daniel Willis Release date: April 20, 2021 (Season 1)

April 20, 2021 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 42-45 minutes per episode

Approximately 42-45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.4

7.4 Language: English

Each season of this anthology series follows a fresh group of characters as they navigate horrific events that occur across multiple timelines and how those events affect their lives.

28. Luna Nera (2020)

Lead actors: Antonia Fotaras, Giorgio Belli

Antonia Fotaras, Giorgio Belli Supporting Artist: Manuela Mandracchia, Federica Fracassi

Manuela Mandracchia, Federica Fracassi Director: Francesca Comencini, Susanna Nicchiarelli

Francesca Comencini, Susanna Nicchiarelli Release date: January 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 Run Time: Approximately 40-50 minutes per episode

Approximately 40-50 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.4

6.4 Language: Italian

The story follows a young woman named Ade who discovers that she comes from a long line of witches. When a mysterious plague descends upon her village, Ade must embrace her powers and confront the oppressive forces seeking to destroy her kind.

29. Mortel (2019-2021)

Lead actors: Carl Malapa, Nemo Schiffman

Carl Malapa, Nemo Schiffman Supporting Artist: Manon Bresch, Corentin Fila

Manon Bresch, Corentin Fila Director: Simon Astier, Edouard Salier

Simon Astier, Edouard Salier Release date: November 21, 2019 (Season 1)

November 21, 2019 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 45-50 minutes per episode

Approximately 45-50 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 6.6

6.6 Language: French

Sofiane and Victor, two high school students from diverse backgrounds unite to uncover the truth behind the murder of Sofiane’s brother. Alongside their friend Luisa and a mysterious new student named Obé, they embark on a quest to unravel the dark secrets of their small town while grappling with their newfound abilities and the consequences of their pact.

30. iZombie (2015-2019)

Lead actors: Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin

Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin Supporting Artist: Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley

Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley Director: Rob Thomas, Michael Fields

Rob Thomas, Michael Fields Release date: March 17, 2015 (Season 1)

March 17, 2015 (Season 1) Run Time: Approximately 42-45 minutes per episode

Approximately 42-45 minutes per episode IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Language: English

Olivia “Liv” Moore, a medical resident becomes a zombie after attending a party that turned into a zombie outbreak. To satisfy her craving for brains and avoid becoming a mindless monster, Liv takes a job at the morgue, where she has access to a steady supply of brains.

These shows like the vampire diaries will expand the horizons of entertainment for you.