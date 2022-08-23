Vidya Balan is one of those few celebrities who keep it raw and honest on social media. The actor took to her Instagram lately and penned a heartfelt note on her journey with self-love and acceptance.





Taking to her Instagram, Vidya Balan shared two selfies. In the caption, she narrated an incident with a fan who wanted another picture with the actor. Vidya explained why the fan wanted a second picture. She writes, "galat side se liya, main achchi nahi lag rahi ,yeh post nahi kar paungi." The woman was miserable and even followed the actor to her car to get the perfect picture.

This incident made Vidya ponder about how she used to be fixated on correct angles herself. She added, "I've always preferred my left profile over my right...Because the truth is that I, not only, liked my left but also disliked my right profile...I would be scared if someone shot me from the right because I thought it was my ugly side. It was almost like the fear of being found out."

Vidya explained how she has now grown to accept and love every part of herself. She added,



Truth be told, today not only do I like my right profile, I actually love it. Not because my right profile changed but because I realized it's never going to. What changed is the way I looked at myself and that changed how I see myself.

The post has received more than 1 lakh likes. Other celebs have also commented on the post.



In a time when Instagram is full of perfectly edited pictures and people posing in their right angles, Vidya Balan's post is refreshing.