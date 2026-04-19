You can get famous in India by two ways: through hard work for years, or randomly finding yourself getting thrown into some cricket Twitter commentary! This week, LizLaz, a German influencer, went the second way.

People had one question on the internet this week “Who is LizLaz?” Everybody was curious because someone posted a screenshot after Virat Kohli was found liking her post. This led to tons of memes, think-pieces, fan edits, unneeded Internet sleuthing, & the sudden revival of the word “algorithm.”

So, here is everything we know about LizLaz, who accidentally became India’s latest viral search term.

First up, who is LizLaz?

Reportedly, LizLaz is actually named Jennifer and is a German and South African influencer, singer, mode and travel content creator.

Before this incident, LizLaz had an existing online audience, mostly of users who enjoy creators that travel to different countries/cultures, speak different languages, eat different foods, and explore cultures and lifestyles all from their perspective as individuals.

LizLaz created content mostly focused on travel experiences, some moments from everyday life, humour, and interacting with people of different cultures. In short, she was creating content very peacefully and until recently, when Indian Internet arrived with a marching band.

Now why has LizLaz been trending in India: The King Kohli Effect

The viral attention began after social media users noticed that Virat Kohli’s verified Instagram account had allegedly liked an older post featuring LizLaz and photographer Advait Vaidya.

The post, which was uploaded on January 30 had the caption: “Some golden hour shots.”

As soon as people began sharing a screenshot of the fact he liked the photo, it exploded all around and received extensive news coverage, especially since he isn’t necessarily known for following her.

Following the reports of him allegedly unliking the post, it became a meme with massive amounts of drama on social media and globally, leading to a ton of clicks on the name “LizLaz”.

Everyone now seems to be asking the question “Who is LizLaz?”

She Already Has An Established Fanbase!

After going through LizLaz’s Instagram profile, it is clear she has built herself up to be very popular within the Indian audience, as there are many sources claiming she gained popularity quickly in India as a result of exposure through multi-lingual videos and positive content.

She is fluent in German, English, and Dutch and reports claim that she is also learning Hindi and various regional dialects of India as well. She has been seen in several of her videos working and socializing with people throughout India, including in places like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi.

LizLaz Created “Samosa Samosa”

One of the more fun pieces of news to come out of the reports is that LizLaz created a viral song called *Samosa Samosa*, which she made in only twenty minutes! This sentence alone shows that she knows how the internet works much better than a majority of businesses with marketing budgets do.

Her humour, music, travel and cultural references have allowed to distinguish herself in the crowded creator world. She’s recently been publishing content that compares lifestyles in Germany with those found in India, which helps build more of a connection with her Indian audience.

The Reaction From LizLaz Concerning Virat Kohli

Unlike other people on the web who lost their minds over what happened between her and Kohli, LizLaz had a calm reaction.

When asked for her response, she initially stated that she was happy that Kohli (the god of cricket) had liked her post. Then, as the story exploded, her feelings about Kohli liking the post kinda…changed.

She said that her initial excitement about the situation turned to feeling somewhat disappointed by the huge amount of attention Kohli has gotten because of this small little thing.

She stated in a report that she felt “a bit sorry for him” because of all that has occurred from such a minute interaction as liking someone’s Twitter post. She doesn’t understand how people noticed such a tiny interaction between them or how it became a major news story; she thinks it was never intended to become such a big deal.

She also tweeted that she had no idea what was happening and only found out after waking to seeing herself all over the news.

Imagine opening your phone expecting weather updates and finding yourself inside a cricket-adjacent media cyclone.

Articles were sent to her via DMs all day long. Lots of them, in fact.

Surprise: She Now Supports RCB

Because the universe enjoys funny coincidences, LizLaz said she is an official Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) fan and enjoys watching matches with her friends in Bengaluru.

She also praised Virat Kohli as one of the best players to watch and expressed her happiness over him liking her photo.

So yes, the girl who’s trending because of Virat Kohli is also a fan of RCB.

Why Another “Algorithm” Mention: Virat Kohli LizLaz Controversy

Many users linked this incident to a 2025 controversy involving actor and influencer Avneet Kaur, when Kohli’s account had reportedly liked a fan page post about her.

At that time, Kohli cleared up the misunderstanding by stating he was scrolling through his feed and that the algorithm might have mistakenly registered it as a like and that he never intended to like her fan page post.

Since then, it has become immortalized in meme form.

Now that the LizLaz incident has gone viral, social media outlets are diving back into the “archive,” which is why “algorithm” is being used again.

As a final point, by 2026, a single like on Instagram can potentially prompt an entire country to request a biography of you.