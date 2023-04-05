In most parts of the country, it is summer now. And it’s only natural to crave ice cream. But what do you do when the nearby shop has run out of it? You decide to make it at home. Necessity is the mother of all invention and this viral video where a woman churns ice cream with the help of a ceiling fan jugaad is proof.

Shared by Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, the video shows a woman making ice cream at home. She boils the milk and then transfers it to a cylindrical container once it thickens. Once that’s done, she places the cylindrical container in a bigger container where she makes a makeshift freezer – filling it with blocks of ice. She ties the cylindrical container to a ceiling fan and that makes the mixture churn in the freezer. The 2:31 minutes long video is peak jugaad.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India… pic.twitter.com/NhZd3Fu2NX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2023

Towards the end of the video, she shows how her tedious efforts made it possible for her to enjoy a bowl of ice cream at home.

People were stunned by this jugaad video. Many stated that she theoretically got it right because that method is technically how ice cream is made. Many also called it dangerous. Anand Mahindra’s tweet received over three million views, 66K likes, and over 7K retweets and comments.

This is so so wrong on so many fronts. @anandmahindra i notice you ignore many safety aspects in some items you promote as "innovative". At least put a caveat or something. This is completely wrong! People can be badly injured doing somewthing like this! — M Singh (@ms07926) March 29, 2023

World's best and pure icecream 🙏 — Anil Singh (@Anilsingh9761) March 29, 2023

Thats a fan moment 😅..One can definitely become a big fan of this fan-tastic ice cream..Jokes apart hats of to applied ingenuity. Really educated person is who obersves , understands , applies the knowledge. The people who adopt to Jugaad if given right platform can do amazing — Dr Aman Kapoor (@amankapoor) March 29, 2023

Desi Engineering at its best! https://t.co/LvYDVDiAlS — Karthik (@ikarthikmb) March 30, 2023

Watching this video made me homesick 😔 https://t.co/hxue1GJ7C2 — Ashish Mishra (@amishra_dev) March 29, 2023

In an era of newsfeeds full with AI advancement, a timely reminder that Human Intelligence is still unmatched! https://t.co/i1zL7LvD2T — Pratik Modi (@Pratik_92) March 30, 2023

Tell us how are you going to have ice cream this summer.

