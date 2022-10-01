Bollywood movies have given us fashion inspiration time and again. Some of these moments from Bollywood have inspired people of all genders. Be it the saree Sridevi wore in Mr India, or the purple saree with a backless blouse Madhuri Dixit wore in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Fashion moments from Bollywood have always inspired people. Let’s take a look at the trends from recent Bollywood movies that all young women have copied at some point in their life.

1. Patiala pants paired with long tees as seen on Geet

Kareena Kapoor sported this very casual look by pairing a long t-shirt and patiala pants in Jab We Met. The impact this look had on women was phenomenal and it instantly became a trend. Not only this look, but almost every other look Bebo sported in the movie was worn by women all across.

2. Piku’s kurtas

Deepika Padukone as Piku wore simple but really beautiful kurtas. Piku always wore kurtas with denims or loose pants. She complimented her look with a scarf around her neck and completed it off with a bindi and kajal. She aced the ‘everyday’ look and brought Bollywood fashion from the screens to real life. If you walk around any university in the country, you can see still see Piku’s looks being recreated.

3. Athleisure from Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Bollywood fashion went to another level after Dil To Pagal Hai made active wear trendy. The movie saw Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor wearing gym clothes while practising their steps. Slowly it made its way to every girl’s wardrobe. Biker shorts have made their way into mainstream fashion once again and there’s always some influencer online who still recreates this look.

4. Sanjana’s look from Main Hoon Na.

Prior to her unnecessary makeover, Sanjana nailed her rugged badass chic look. She wore low-rise jeans with crop tops and bucket hats and that really made her stand out from the rest. While Laxman saw her as the “tomboy”, her look was recreated by so many women.

5. Anjali’s pre-makeover looks.

Before Anjali went through a makeover in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she wore really sporty fits. Her dungarees were a huge rage back then. Her haircut and that thick hairband look were recreated by women and even young girls. I mean, even I was on that bandwagon!

6. The saree Priyanka wore in Desi Girl.

While Priyanka wore some really gorgeous outfits in Dostana, there’s one look that takes away the cake. The nude metallic saree she wore with an even gorgeous blouse set the trend for cocktail sarees. That look took everyone by storm and back in 2008 you could see different versions of this look in various functions.

7. The blue saree Naina wore in Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Talking about sarees in Bollywood fashion, it would be unfair to not include the saree Deepika wore in Badtameez Dil. The simple blue saree with a thin golden border paired with a black blouse proved to be a uniform dress code for women at all farewell parties. Be it a school or a college farewell.

8. Rani’s look from Bunty Aur Babli

Rani Mukerji as Vimmi in Bunty Aur Babli truly had a quirky fashion sense. She wore short collared kurtas with brightly patterned pants paired with a jhola. This look made short collared kurtas a raging trend. Different versions of this look continue to be recreated to date.

9. Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

With Y2K fashion marking its resurgence on Instagram, we really have to mention Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her introduction scene in the movie marked her as a fashion icon in the early 2000s when fashion in Bollywood was concerned. However, the red leather pants and the red crop top she wore in You Are My Soniya remains unparalleled. And every girl has been influenced by Poo’s sartorial choice once in a while.

What other fashion trends from Bollywood would you add to this list?