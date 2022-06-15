Experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had to step in and issue an advisory when a man choked on momos and died.





A man, in his 50s, died when he choked on momos. According to various reports, the man was drunk and was having momos at a roadside stall in Delhi . He suddenly collapsed to the floor and was rushed to AIIMS from South Delhi.

Post-mortem reports revealed that a momo was stuck at the opening of the man's windpipe. "The size of a dumpling is 5x3cm which is quite a big size and people should be aware when eating such type of food. Whenever such incidents happen, eye-witnesses should immediately perform Heimlich manoeuvre- a first aid medical procedure which is used to treat upper airway obstructions by foreign objects," said Dr Abhisehk Yadav, additional professor at the forensic department at AIIMS.

