Twitter has been witnessing some major changes on its platform since the last week. Blue ticks were gone, and people were asked to pay for subscriptions and whatnot. In the middle of this storm, Elon Musk introduced a new feature where content creators could enable a subscription model. But quite interestingly, he also revealed the number of people who are directly paying Elon Musk for his Subscriptions-only content. And well, it’s quite a lot.

Elon Musk shared a screenshot where he showed people how to sign up in order to monetize their content. In that screenshot, one can see the number of subscribers the Twitter CEO has. This number is only shown to the user and not to the public. Turns out, he has 24.7K subscribers on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform.



Just tap on Monetization in settings. pic.twitter.com/CmD06Mczmn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2023

People can subscribe to Elon Musk for $4 – $5 in order to access his subscriber-specific content. Let’s do the math now. So if he has around 24,700 – 24,799 subscribers, Elon Musk rakes in a whopping sum of nearly $100,000 per month (approximately ₹82 lakhs per month), which is quite a sum!

Ever since Musk shared the screenshot, people are talking about his revenue. Some are asking why people are even subscribing to him in the first place. Here’s what they had to say.

yall give this man too much power pic.twitter.com/xyxZMAaXAW — yoᵷurt oɹder (@bdyogurt) April 24, 2023

that’s because he’s forcing everyone to subscribe to him 😭 pic.twitter.com/WOeWnKsN3y — oui oui baguette (@honqueplease) April 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT that’s it? lmao https://t.co/5p12vPClVD — prince MET BRYCE • #freekesha ꨄ︎ (@nostalgiavine) April 24, 2023

so yall are giving a 7 figure salary to an already-billionaire and then get on this app and complain about crowdfunding & passing around a few dollars to people who are on the brink of homelessness ok https://t.co/xAlqcl56o2 — elle ⚢ (@artangeIII) April 25, 2023

There's alnost 25,000 of you subscribing to him, I better see some leaks of the awful shit he's charging $5 a month for. https://t.co/MSBocLRIac — Barra (@ThatBmanGuy) April 25, 2023

For the love of Roxie Roker, please tell me twenty-five thousand of y’all aren’t TIPPING this man. Let it be some light money laundering. That would honestly be better. https://t.co/nY9Sw4ONNR — BombayK (@OuterBoroRoyal) April 25, 2023

People really donating money to one of the richest people on earth 💀 — The Flume Unplugged (@The_FlumeAT) April 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT And yet he still is at a loss with his twitter purchase 📉💀 — BrainFreak (@ImBrainFreak) April 24, 2023

subscribing to someone on twitter is a lot more sad than buying twitter blue lmfao + common hassan L — lyoko (@lyokokyoto) April 24, 2023

Every day there’s something wild that is happening on Twitter.