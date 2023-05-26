India’s new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Sunday. As a part of India’s Central Vista Redevelopment Project, the new Parliament building is located directly opposite the old one. The Ministry of Finance announced that new ₹75 coins will be minted to commemorate this event.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the commemorative ₹75 coin will have a diameter of 44 millimetres and 200 serrations along the borders. The coin will be made out of four metals, namely silver, copper, nickel and zinc. Commemorative coins are not considered to be legal tender unless notified. One can get their hands on these ₹75 coins only from specified agencies.

The face of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed below it in Devnagri. The word ‘Bharat’ in the Devnagri script will also feature on the coin. The right periphery will have ‘India’ inscribed on it in English. It will also bear the Rupee symbol ‘₹’ and denominational value ‘75’ in the international numerals below the Lion Capitol.

On the reverse face, the coin will bear the image of the Parliament complex. It will also bear an inscription of ‘Sansad Sankul‘ in Devnagari script and ‘Parliament Complex’ in English. The year ‘2023’ will be inscribed in international numerals.

This news has evoked mixed reactions from people. Here’s what they had to say.

This gormint is weird…



People: "Hey gormint, why dont we have a 1000 rupee note? 500 and then 2000 directly, where is the middle one? And now you're suddenly taking away 2000 also."



Gormint: "Uhhh… Look we're giving you a 75 rupee coin woohoo!" — meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) May 26, 2023

75 rs coin among 2,5 & 10 rs coins pic.twitter.com/nzvBtsZs56 — Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) May 26, 2023

Why 75??? Such an odd number — Meera 🌻 (@mystic_meera) May 26, 2023

I can't even buy 1 liter petrol with it. — Rose Padington (@NotbillooRani) May 26, 2023

if they're making 75 rupee coin they should make one for 25 and 50 also so i can take several many minimum-fare auto rides without ever using a currency note — suru (bestie) (@13surur) May 26, 2023

It’s getting better folks, you will only have to return Rs 75 coin this time. — jyotsna mohan (@jyotsnamohan) May 26, 2023

₹75 coin to be launched soon. Some are saying it will come with built in Alexa. — Aditya Arora (@TheAdityaArora) May 26, 2023

We cannot wait to see how the commemorative coin looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Ahead Of The Inauguration, These 10 Pictures Of New Parliament Building Will Give You A Virtual Tour