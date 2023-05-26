India’s new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Sunday. As a part of India’s Central Vista Redevelopment Project, the new Parliament building is located directly opposite the old one. The Ministry of Finance announced that new ₹75 coins will be minted to commemorate this event.
According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the commemorative ₹75 coin will have a diameter of 44 millimetres and 200 serrations along the borders. The coin will be made out of four metals, namely silver, copper, nickel and zinc. Commemorative coins are not considered to be legal tender unless notified. One can get their hands on these ₹75 coins only from specified agencies.
The face of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed below it in Devnagri. The word ‘Bharat’ in the Devnagri script will also feature on the coin. The right periphery will have ‘India’ inscribed on it in English. It will also bear the Rupee symbol ‘₹’ and denominational value ‘75’ in the international numerals below the Lion Capitol.
On the reverse face, the coin will bear the image of the Parliament complex. It will also bear an inscription of ‘Sansad Sankul‘ in Devnagari script and ‘Parliament Complex’ in English. The year ‘2023’ will be inscribed in international numerals.
