There’s nothing Elon Musk can’t do. In a surprising turn of events, Musk has now forayed into the perfume business. He took to Twitter to announce the launch of his new perfume which is oddly called, Burnt Hair.

Burnt Hair retails in a red bottle. The perfume can be brought from the Boring Company’s website. The website features only the price of the perfume and not the fragrance notes except for a phrase that reads – “The Essence of Repugnant Desire”. Burnt Hair retails for ₹8400 which includes taxes and domestic shipping. As stated on the website, the perfume will be shipped out in the first quarter of 2023.

A few days ago, Elon Musk shared a glimpse of the perfume on his Twitter. He tweeted, “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?”

With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

According to the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Burnt Hair is an omnigender product and can be paid for in Doge coins. He revealed that twenty thousand bottles of the perfume has been sold. He even asked people to buy his perfumes so he could buy Twitter.

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Calling it “the finest fragrance on Earth”, Elon Musk even changed his Twitter bio. The new bio reads, “perfume salesman”.

The perfume has broken the internet. Here’s what people had to say about Burnt Hair.

World class trolling, the perfect follow up to not-a-flamethrower.



10/10 — stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) October 11, 2022

Can’t afford frivolous purchases like this. Too busy paying taxes so billionaires don’t have to. — Jen (@jenminicooper) October 11, 2022

is this just a test to see if anything @elonmusk touches turns to gold?? 🤣 https://t.co/CwRVzK9XzZ — Delilah 🌸 QUEEN XRP QNT (@ohhowshedreams) October 13, 2022

Nothing says, “I haven’t touched a woman in years” like buying Elon Musk’s burnt hair perfume. I’m pretty sure he’s making fun of you guys at this point to see what ridiculous thing he can get you to buy. — Missy (@Missy090211) October 12, 2022

If I wanted Burnt Hair, I’d just go for a ride in a Tesla — 𝕰𝖛𝖎𝖑 𝕲𝖊𝖓𝖎𝖚𝖘 (@GIowing0rb) October 12, 2022

Elon Musk thinks it’s all a simulation. And you are nothing more than computer generated characters. He made the worst named fragrance burnt hair. Selling it for 100 bucks. To make fun of you. — Steve🏳️‍🌈🇨🇿🇺🇸 (@heisenberg6771) October 12, 2022

I feel like I’m going to regret not buying it but I’ll also regret buying it 🤔🤨🧐 — Wren From The Futures ⚡️ (@FromWren) October 12, 2022

I thought Elon Musk was anti-taxes. So why is he charging his sycophants a $100 idiot tax to buy his burnt hair perfume? — Stefan 💭 (@stefanthinks) October 14, 2022

This idea of mine will probably fall under the radar, but, I think @boringcompany’s Burnt Hair should also come in roller ball perfumes! It would be affordable for those who can’t afford the bottle! Plus, everyone can have a fair share of Burnt Hair! pic.twitter.com/oBRlyYESze — ✨Chicago✨ (@chicago_glenn) October 12, 2022

Still wondering why would anyone pay ₹8400 to smell like burnt hair when you can do it at your home for free?