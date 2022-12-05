The shaadi season has fully dawned upon us. Social media feeds are full of pictures of brides and grooms making spectacular entries. However, this one groom made an entry that will certainly win your heart.

A 15-second video shows the groom making a grand entry with his pet sitting on the bike. Posted by on Instagram by the handle Supremebakarwadi, the video shows both the groom and the pet decked in sherwanis. While the groom wore a white sherwani, the pet complimented him in a maroon sherwani. The pet is seen sitting comfortably on the bike and enjoying being a part of his pet parent’s big day.

He captioned the video, “Like A Boss”. Watch the video here.

The video was posted five days ago. Since then the video has gone viral and it has fetched over 1.9 million views, over 253K likes, and more than 850 comments. The groom and the pet have won hearts online. Netizens showered love on the video. Here’s what people had to say about this adorable wedding entry.

Dogs are a man’s best friend and what better way than to make your best friend a part of your wedding in a gesture this adorable!