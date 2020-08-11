Before 2020, we had a fairly different idea about what makes for a bad year. But, in the last eight months, 2020 has proved that it's, quite literally, the worst. Here are some of the worst instances that have happened in less than a year:

1. Covid-19 was declared a pandemic. As of date, it has led to the death of 739,212 people worldwide.

After first being identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019, Covid-19 or the novel Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by WHO in March 2020. And, as of August 10, 2020, it has infected over more than 20 million people and led to the death of seven hundred thousand people worldwide.

Covid has put a severe strain on the healthcare infrastructure across developed and developing nation, while severely affecting marginalized communities across the globe.

Army trucks transporting dead bodies to crematoriums from an overwhelmed cemetery in Bergamo, one of Italy’s worst-affected cities. #CoronavirusItaly #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/tNeMQwuNyI — Nancy Argyle (@Plan_Prep_Live) March 20, 2020

2. India experienced one of the worst migrant crisis since partition after the countrywide lockdown was announced.

PM Modi announced a countrywide lockdown to help curb the spread of Covid-19. However, due to various circumstances (including misinformation), this resulted in a nationwide migrant crisis and migrant workers took the long walk home, quite literally, to reach their native villages.

Many died due to the heat, exhaustion, and/or starvation. Several households have been left with no earnings, little to no savings, and no income opportunities.

3. West Bengal-Odisha and Bangladesh ravaged by cyclone Amphan, leading to the death of 128 people (98 in India) and damage over $13.6 bn.

4. Giant 'murder' hornets attacked the USA and Canada.

The 2-inch long 'murder' hornets pose a health hazard because they are predators of honeybees. And multiple stings can kill humans too.

Scientist in Washington state have captured their first "murder hornet:" https://t.co/fJ8OX6ZR37 pic.twitter.com/5EWWGDwpM6 — Complex (@Complex) August 4, 2020

Murder hornets have come to Austin. Just FYI. (This thing is about 2.5 inches long.) pic.twitter.com/ze5ixkXVf7 — Aaron Reitz (@aaron_reitz) August 10, 2020

5. Closer home, India suffers through the worst locust attacks in 26 years. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are the worst affected states.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Swarms of locusts seen at a village in Chhatarpur district. pic.twitter.com/jcfnlGTuR2 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Swarms of Locusts enter Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.



Environment Ministry yesterday said, Locust Swarm from Pakistan have entered Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh threatening major damage to crops.



Report:Vikas Kumar pic.twitter.com/OECWrfCjbL — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 23, 2020

Climate change is a real threat, day by day we are facing unusual weather conditions, cyclones and have to face threats like locust storms, First of its kind stuck Panna#LocustAttack @mpforestdept @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/thCSBRvTXy — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) May 24, 2020

6. 2 massive explosions rock Beirut, Lebanon, leading to the death of over 100 people.

Unguarded 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate shipment became the cause of devastating explosions that literally left the entire city shattered, and led to widespread protests over government negligence and mismanagement.

Deeply shocked with the visuals of massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.



Thoughts and prayers with the people of Lebanon. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/hxba5Fye0W — Kamal Mittal (@Kamal_Nsui) August 5, 2020

Lebanon determines cause of explosion in Beirut

The Lebanese prime minister revealed that an unguarded 2,750 ton ammonium nitrate shipment was the cause of the explosion in Beirut.



The Governor of Beirut compared today's explosion to the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombs. pic.twitter.com/Zn7g5CScZt — Revista RDM Los qué todos leen 🇲🇽 (@RdmRevista) August 5, 2020

Post-explosion drone footage from #Beirut. Ashes.



Photo © AP Photo/Hussein Malla pic.twitter.com/lfnaQc7bmw — Yaşıl eynəkli adam (@turalfot) August 5, 2020

7. Flash floods wrecked Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

On January 1, 2020, Jakarta experienced the worst floods since 2007, due to overnight rains. Reportedly, 60,000 people were displaced, and 66 people died due to the floods.

More than 62,000 people were evacuated from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta after flash floods on New Year’s Day. The death toll has reached 30. pic.twitter.com/CMc1xZOGlM — DW News (@dwnews) January 2, 2020

Flash floods in Indonesia killed at least 9 people, with 19K+ people in shelters around Jakarta. Flood waters reached up to 10ft, trapping some people in their homes.



1 death was a teenager electrocuted by a power line, and the city has cut power to prevent more accidents. pic.twitter.com/vBGGTavCZ0 — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 1, 2020

8. In February 2020, Delhi witnessed one of the worst riots in recent history, as people clashed over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Watch: Man opens fire during clashes over CAA protests in North East Delhi's Maujpur-Babarpur area



Follow LIVE updates here: https://t.co/W1kuI6jnb3 pic.twitter.com/RNoMYuw4kC — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 24, 2020

In the aftermath of the violence, people have raised concerns over the culprits named by Delhi Police, alleging the police of religious profiling.

9. Air Crash occurred in India, Pakistan, and Iran.

In India, a flight returning from Dubai skidded off the runway, and crashed into the valley in Kozhikode. 18 people, including the pilot and co-pilot, passed away due to the crash.

Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur Airport at around 7.45 pm today: Kondotty Police. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/UaXZuGrvhB — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

A PIA flight, with over 100 passengers and crew members, crashed into a residential area near Karachi airport. In the aftermath, 97 people were reported dead.

Pia Plane airbus 320 crash near karachi airport,hits 4 to 5 houses,91 passenger onboard.#planecrash pic.twitter.com/NtetVn0BzM — Khurram Ansari (@khurram143) May 22, 2020

Shortly after takeoff, a Ukraine flight crashed killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. Iran admitted that a surface-to-air missile 'unintentionally' shot down the plane.

While #COVID19 is first priority for most countries right now — Ukraine wants to make clear that, despite the pandemic, “Ukraine will in no way allow Iran to escape responsibility for flight #PS752 crash”



(On Jan 11, Iran admitted its had accidentally shot down the Boeing 737) pic.twitter.com/A3V2Gy0OEj — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) April 7, 2020

Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake. #PS752 — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

10. US citizens organized protests against racism and police brutality, leading to riots in multiple places, violent police retaliation, and unlawful arrests.

After US citizen George Floyd died due to police brutality, protests emerged across the USA, with people demanding the defunding of police and proper investigation into the case.

The protests gained support on social media under the hashtag of #BlackLivesMatter, but soon, reports of police forcible attacking and arresting non-violent protestors emerged.

11. Volcano Mount Sinabung erupted in Indonesia, firing ash as high as 16,400 feet into the sky. No fatalities have been reported so far, but so much ash was spewed that sunlight was blocked during the day.

BREAKING - The large volcanic mount Sinabung has erupted in north #Sumatra, #Indonesia.



Massive plumes of ash and smoke are rising from the #volcano into the sky. pic.twitter.com/pEWqsIIJbI — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 10, 2020

It is noon in #Indonesia - the darkness you see is due to the insane amount of ash spewed by #Sinaburg #Volcano in #Sumarta, blocking the sunlight.



Frightening. pic.twitter.com/91auGje5hO — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 10, 2020

12. MV Wakashio, a Japanese-owned ship heading to Brazil and carrying an estimated 4,000 metric tons of oil, ran aground on Mauritius’ southeast coast leading to an oil spill.

The oil spill will have a massive effect on marine life, severely disrupting the ecosystem while simultaneously damaging Mauritius' tourism industry.

Drone footage shows the extent of the oil spill in Mauritius https://t.co/p7sIoWzf2Q pic.twitter.com/2kPVcwOs76 — The National (@TheNationalUAE) August 9, 2020

13. Jammu and Kashmir marked one year without high-speed internet on August 5, 2020. This is the longest internet ban in a democracy.

After the government abrogated Article 370, revoking the special status provided to J&K, it imposed an internet ban in the state. Months after a complete ban, only 2G services were allowed. This has significantly disrupted the life of students and entrepreneurs, especially during the pandemic and ensuing lockdown.

14. Since May 2020, more than 2.8 million people have been affected by floods in Assam.

Despite the widespread devastation and loss of life, there has been little coverage of Assam in national media.

15. Mumbai experiences the heaviest rainfall in 46 years.

The signage on top of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building toppled due to very heavy wind and incessant rain today #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/z1S1y5CKFs — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 5, 2020

#MumbaiRains | Roof of a building blown away by high-speed winds in Crawford Market area of the city, people have been asked not to venture outdoors pic.twitter.com/DkfJUywRLG — NDTV (@ndtv) August 5, 2020

#MumbaiRains

D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai



Nature is not sparing Mumbai today. At its worst. pic.twitter.com/PwTnC5KXm8 — Nirbhay (@NirbhayShah) August 5, 2020

This is, by no account, an exhaustive list of all that has taken place this year. 2020 also marked the continued humanitarian crisis of Yemen, saw the loss of industry stalwarts across the globe, and witnessed an increase in violence against women. Additionally, multiple man-made and natural disasters have occurred in various places across the globe. And there are still four months to go before 2020 ends.