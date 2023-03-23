If there is one thing Indian startups fail to do, it is the failure of treating their employees like normal human beings. There have been countless incidents of startups pushing their employees to the point of burnout, all under the garb of a hustler mentality. This time a startup has been slammed by the internet for proudly proclaiming that one of their employees “has hardly slept in the last 30 days.”
Perfora Official shared an Instagram story that showed their account manager at the partner warehouse. In that story, they wrote, “Meet Sonu: Our Account Manager at Partner Warehouse. He has hardly slept in the last 30 days. He looks after the entire order packing and dispatching.” And in an adding-salt-to-the-wound move, the oral care brand added a #unsaidheroes. A user on Twitter took a screenshot and shared it on the platform.
Take a look at the tweet here.
The brand was recently featured on Shark Tank India and received funding from Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh. Flexing how your employees are overworking to fulfil orders is not the flex the brand thinks it is. It is only exploitative and shows how they need more manpower. Many people on Twitter called out the brand for this move. Here’s what people had to say.
If there was a ‘Startups, Don’t Treat Your Employees Like Humans’ challenge, Indian startups would have won the first prize.
