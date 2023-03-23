If there is one thing Indian startups fail to do, it is the failure of treating their employees like normal human beings. There have been countless incidents of startups pushing their employees to the point of burnout, all under the garb of a hustler mentality. This time a startup has been slammed by the internet for proudly proclaiming that one of their employees “has hardly slept in the last 30 days.”

Perfora Official shared an Instagram story that showed their account manager at the partner warehouse. In that story, they wrote, “Meet Sonu: Our Account Manager at Partner Warehouse. He has hardly slept in the last 30 days. He looks after the entire order packing and dispatching.” And in an adding-salt-to-the-wound move, the oral care brand added a #unsaidheroes. A user on Twitter took a screenshot and shared it on the platform.

for the millionth time, your startup employee not having slept well in 30 days is not a flex pic.twitter.com/5CtHfBu6KT — dolo 650 umbridge (@SatinTweety) March 19, 2023

The brand was recently featured on Shark Tank India and received funding from Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh. Flexing how your employees are overworking to fulfil orders is not the flex the brand thinks it is. It is only exploitative and shows how they need more manpower. Many people on Twitter called out the brand for this move. Here’s what people had to say.

Nothing like leveraging a person's power, stamina, adrenaline rush, motivation, ego & insecurities to… checks notes…make your warehouse run smoothly. Nothing like hooking yourself to this "dream," this collective social delusion. I was this person. Capitalism is a trip. https://t.co/Do5hRuqNni — ATCG Is Running Amok (@zarana_) March 20, 2023

There should be strict labor laws, such that it protects workers from this level of exploitation, and such companies being held accountable to it. https://t.co/7IZUs4qyhp — Kushal (@kushfehmi) March 20, 2023

Can they ensure that they will never fire Sonu? https://t.co/KZt8AfRjjn — Luca Brasi (@Luca_Braasi) March 19, 2023

@Perforaofficial that's not the flex you think it is. Hire more people. No one's dying to use products/services at the cost of another human. Do better. — Tweeti (@tweetwalibai) March 19, 2023

Toxic work culture whitewashed as commitment for no reason..these guys just scared of losing their jobs can't say no..like most of us.. — ignorance is plizz (@Rmon13) March 20, 2023

“we treat our employees like shit”🥰 — vianca (@washngpwdrvarma) March 19, 2023

If there was a ‘Startups, Don’t Treat Your Employees Like Humans’ challenge, Indian startups would have won the first prize.