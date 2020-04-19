The extension of lockdown around the world is proving to be a boon for mother nature.

There has been a lot of improvement in the environment ever since the humans have been staying indoors. Last week, we put forward a few of those instances. Here are some other posters comparing places before and after lockdown.

Residents of Seawoods Complex, Mumbai spotted thousands of pink flamingoes in Talawe wetland.

While migratory birds visit this wetland every year, their number decreased rapidly over past years.

Scientists have claimed that the water quality of river Ganga has improved significantly and is even fit for drinking.

In the absence of tourists, lions were spotted sleeping on a road passing through the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Beaches in Miami have reportedly become less polluted with dazzling clear water.

At the time of publishing this story, some beaches in Florida have been opened with certain restrictions.

Peacocks were spotted on the empty JJ Flyover in Mumbai.

Wild mountain goats returned to the small town of Llandudno, Wales.

Sambhar deer were seen strolling through the streets in Haridwar.

Los Angeles, which is notorious for its smog, witnessed some of its cleanest air days.

Vrishabhavathi River that flows through the Bengaluru city has seen a sharp drop in frothing.

Bears were seen strolling the usually crowded roads leading up to the Tirupati temple

We're loving these changes. Keep them coming Mother nature.