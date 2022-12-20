Recently actor Shah Rukh Khan held a short Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. The actor holds short AMA sessions quite often. Fans grabbed the opportunity to ask questions regarding his upcoming projects, his movies, and his life in general, hoping to get a reply from him. Shah Rukh Khan being Shah Rukh Khan answered most of them in his trademark wit and style.

If you are a die-hard SRK fan, getting a reply from him would mean the world and that is exactly what happened with this user. When the #AskSRK session began, Satish replied, " Fan ka Gaurav bannene ka chance mat do sir. Reply dedo jaldi." (Translation: Don't give your fan a chance to become Gaurav. Reply quickly) Satish's reply was a reference to the movie, Fan (2016), where an obsessive Gaurav decides to ruin the life of a superstar.

Fan ka Gaurav bannene ka chance mat do sir 😂 Reply dedo jaldi 😜#AskSRK — Satish Srkian (@iamsatish__) December 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan took it sportingly and tweeted, “ Dara mat!” (Translation: Don’t scare me)

And this reply made Satish's day. He took to Twitter and shared a picture of the conversation between him and SRK framed. The tweet has received more than 6K likes and over 1K retweets.

Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta ❤️🔥



Framing done.. will keep it till the end 😭❤️@iamsrk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E0E3xVxyvw — Satish Srkian (@iamsatish__) December 17, 2022

Here’s what people had to say about their conversation and the framed tweet.

The humor 😂😂😂 like fans like idols 😂😂😂❤❤ https://t.co/SC2TuGbUge — 𝓨𝓸𝓰𝓲 💫 (@yogimastmagan) December 17, 2022

Congratulations Bhai finally degree mil hi gayi tumhe — rohan singh (@singhrohan77) December 17, 2022

Congratulations Bhai aap ko award mil gaya hai 🔥 https://t.co/nhr6UyHMvP — SRKIAN MUZAMMIL (@Srkianmuzammil1) December 17, 2022

This is amazing yaar….you're so luckyyyyyyy….mujhe kab milega replyyyyyyyy https://t.co/RSX4Vc1yES — srksnagma (@srksnagma) December 17, 2022

Ye maine bahut saal pehle se socha tha lekin kambhaqtt abhi tak reply hi nahi mila kabhi😂😭 https://t.co/Sle3tBeqJv — VK || SRKTIAN (@SRK_SRT) December 17, 2022

What a moment!