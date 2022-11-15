Flight journeys can get boring and nothing beats watching a movie in-flight to pass the time. But what if your co-passenger asks you to stop watching the movie because they don’t want to see the spoilers? It sounds strange, but this is precisely what happened.

A 22-year-old woman took to Reddit to share her bad experience of a journey she took recently. The woman said that this was her first time travelling via air because her family preferred road trips. She wanted to watch a movie during her two-hour journey. She decided to watch Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Ten minutes into the movie the woman was interrupted by a co-passenger in the aisle across her. The co-passenger, who was also a woman, asked her to switch off the film as she didn’t want any spoilers.

“I told her that she could watch it on her screen and she said no because she wanted to watch a different movie. I responded that I was going to keep watching my movie. She huffed and started to complain, but I just ignored her,” wrote the woman in her Reddit post. The woman added how the same passenger troubled her throughout the flight.

The post has received 2.6K upvotes. Many users on Reddit were shocked to hear about this incident and were furious at the other passenger. Here is what they had to say.

What would you do in a similar situation?

Also Read: 8 Best Ways To Kill Time At An Airport If Your Flight Gets Delayed