Wow… Donald Trump just went on the internet again and uploaded something that showed us how crazy our current reality is.

This time around, he posted an AI generated photo on Truth Social that’s supposed to show him as some kind of Jesus, YES! It depicts him like a healer (it’s now been deleted, thank you Jesus), while wearing a fancy robe (white with a red sash) and placing his hand (which looked like it was glowing?) on the forehead of a sick man in a hospital bed.

Surrounding him is a huge American flag, fighter jets, bald eagles, the Statue of Liberty, fireworks, a nurse, a woman praying, a soldier, and angels swirling around in the sky.

Basically the photo looks like a cross between a campaign rally, a painting at some church from the renaissance and the reality of the crazy universe surrounding us.

And the first comment on the Internet of this photo was probably the most appropriate review possible:

“Satan Loved That!”

This comment was shared around with many people trying to find out what the hell they just saw.

Now here’s where Trump’s explanation that no one is buying

After all of that, Trump said, “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor,”

He also stated that it had something to do with the Red Cross and that he thought of himself as a Red Cross worker “which we support.”

He complained further about how “only the fake news could come up with that one.”

He also said this later:

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Sir, respectfully, there were literally angels in the sky in the image. There is no stethoscope, no hospital badge, no clipboard, no Red Cross logo, just glowing miracle hands and CGI in red, white, and blue.

In the end, Trump claimed that he deleted the picture “didn’t want anybody confused.”

Too Late.

Trump Jesus Photo Backlash Grew As Christians And Conservatives Criticized The Post

Criticism came fast, loud, and from every direction like liberals, conservatives, Christians, Catholics, and people whose only political views are that they are sick of it.

Many saw it as blasphemous because it looked like he was comparing himself to Jesus Christ, specifically Jesus as Healer.

One commenter asked:

“He was healing Epstein?”

Another posted:

“It’s some kind of fetish at this point, right? They get off on the humiliation?”

Someone else wrote:

“MAGA is a cult, and Trump is the golden calf.”

Another person then commented that no, the golden calf would be the Trump-themed statue that was at CPAC, that was covered in fake $100 bills, and was sold like merch from the book of Exodus.

That sentence should not exist in this world but we are here.

Christians Weren’t Happy with What They Saw: Donald Trump As Jesus

One of the most intense sources of opposition toward the image were faith-based conservatives and Christians who had typically backed Trump.

Sean Feucht, a Christian activist, went so far as to say the photo should be “should be deleted immediately.”

He stated that there is no context where posting that image is acceptable.

Riley Gaines, conservative commentator and contributor to Fox News, questioned Trump’s motivations in making the post. She stated, “Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?”

Gaines also mentioned that a little bit of humility would do Trump some good, adding that “God shall not be mocked.”

Another comment summed it up best by saying, “Left or right Christians should look at this image and be disgusted. Denounce this president.”

Another commenter stated:

“Blasphemous should not be in quotations here. It is a fact that this is blasphemy.”

Trump Attacks Pope Leo XIV

Then, on top of the AI Messiah posting, Trump made a furious post attacking Pope Leo XIV about an hour later. He referred to the pope as “WEAK on Crime” and terrible at defending.

Trump added the bizarre statement that he liked the pope’s brother Louis much better than the pope, because Louis was all about meeting people at random without good reason.“I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!”

He also said he did not want a pope who thinks Iran should have a nuclear weapon, and added that Pope Leo “wouldn’t be in the Vatican” if Trump were not president.

When asked about apologizing for the incident, Trump said:

“No… There’s nothing to apologize for.”

Meanwhile, Pope Leo was reported to have previously referred to warfare in Iran as “absurd and inhuman violence.” He stated that he had “no fear” of speaking loudly about the Gospel.

So one man was focusing on finding a peaceful resolution, while the other was simply posting something potentially miraculous via artificial intelligence. The contrast is baffling!

Trump Accepted A McDonald’s DoorDash Order During Questions About The Viral Post??

At this point, things began to really get kooky.

While responding to questions regarding Trump and the image, he was also accepting a DoorDash delivery of McDonald’s food.

No kidding!

Images of Trump receiving McDonald’s food in his bag from DoorDash driver Sharon Simmons, who has been identified by some media sources as “DoorDash Grandma” was also released.

Trump also asked her for her views on gender sports.

Her response demonstrated exemplary concentration on the topic she was working on.

“I really don’t have an opinion on that. I’m here about no tax on tips.”

The Internet Turned Trump’s AI Jesus Photo Into Memes

Reactions online turned into a complete meme fest.

One commenter said:

“That’s pretty wild. And I thought dropping the F bomb and mockingly praising Allah on Easter Sunday while obliterating a Muslim country was setting new lows.”

Another comment predicted:

“He’s gonna totally mess up and depict himself as the prophet Muhammad. Watch. Such an idiot.”

“Crazy some Catholics and Christians on the right saw this behavior and said, ‘Yes, this is a God-fearing man. I want to vote for him.’”

In a parody post, one commenter imagined Trump saying: “I call him Leo, he used to be Vinny, he’s got a very nice balcony… I’m the only one who can talk to the Holy Spirit, believe me. I have the best prayers.”

But we think the first commenter said it best, Satan loved that!

Toodlesss.