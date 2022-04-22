Somwehre between 'chal na, samose khaate hain' and 'chal na, sutta maarke aate hain', we all grew up. The friendships in our 20s, during school and college, are innocent. We're still learning to manage expectations, and consequently, disappointments. On the other hand, friendships during our 30s are, for the most part, mature and honest.

The friends we make, throughout our journey, give us countless memories. And today, we decided to bring some memories back for you which would make you say, 'ah, time flies'. So, grab a tissue box because this post might make you cry. Read on.

And that's how time just flies!

Design Credits: Shanu Ketholia