The fact that marriage has been turned into an unavoidable personal milestone blows my mind continually. It's crazy to think that society turned it into something that needs to be done, and now people feel obligated to do it. They give in.

So many of these people would have been happier by themselves, so many would have been more satisfied if they had spent time alone, before making a big commitment. But, those options were not available. We feel like a part of this is because there isn't enough conversation about why people could choose to not get married. Here we look at some of the reasons.

1. I am not 100% sure I believe in life-long monogamy.

Answer source: Reddit

2. I don't necessarily not want to get married, but I'm not actively seeking it out. I've had long-term relationships, but I'm not itching to commit my life to anyone. It also terrifies me to share finances with someone.

3. I've never been in a relationship and thought, "You know what's missing here? A binding legal agreement!".

4. I'm too introverted. I need lots of alone time and space. I've been in a loving poly relationship with someone who is already married for about six years now, and this suits my needs perfectly.

5. Eh, never was my thing. I think the idea of having a significant other that I have to be close to at all times and I have to be comfortable with them, and I have to do this and I have to do that is nauseating. So I just won't be in situations where I have to do things...My parents are happily married and I know marriage is not an inherently rotten institution, but I can be happy by myself too. That's the only way I know how to be happy, really. I plan on sticking with it.

6. ...I don't think I could love someone forever and I don't think someone can love me forever. Feelings change.

7. I don't like the idea of promising eternal love when I'm barely capable of cultivating a romantic interest in people, I don't like people in my space for extended periods of time, and if someone is monopolizing my time and energy I will start resenting them very quickly.

8. Why should I get married when I have friends who can't because some backward hick decides he doesn't want two men or two women getting 'married'?

9. I live my life the way I want to, I don't want to have to make compromises and sacrifices for a relationship.

10. The only other reason to marry would be for legal benefits, and that I can see as a good reason to do so. I might even get married in the future just for that. But I don't want to, I have no desire to. I will do it out of necessity if we need those benefits.

Marriage is a choice, no matter what they say.