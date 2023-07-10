Being cheated on in a relationship isn’t a great feeling. You end up thinking that maybe if you did certain things differently, they might not have cheated. But the truth of the matter is that is not the one who was cheated upon is the problem, it is the one who cheated is the one who has major problems.

We recently came across a thread on Reddit where people who cheated in their relationships reveal why they did that. Not that there is an excuse or an explanation for cheating, but these answers will show you what the other side looks like.

1. “Because I was a dickhead who thought sex was the same as affection. There are reasons for that but I’m not going to make excuses. That said, I’ve been faithful for 25 years.” – mooninuranus

2. “Young and dumb, not really ready to commit, and too much of a coward to break it off.” – BananaBrute

3. “I walked in on her with a co-worker, so I revenge-cheated with someone close to her. It created a triangle of emotional damage. But I learned how to process the bad stuff in a healthier way once the dust settled from the three of us destroying each other.” – hestianvirgin

4. “Because I didn’t have the emotional intelligence to end it like a considerate human being.” – ogaccountcompromised

5. “Because I’m an idiot.” – zootsuitbeatnick

6. “I was selfish, I can think of a hundred reasons why I did, but in the end, I was just selfish. I do not have many regrets in my life but that one will stay with me forever. A life lesson learned the hard way.” – Blister693

7. “It was a decision I made, selfishly. Getting caught up in the heat of things and not taking someone I loved into consideration when I did it. Just outright generally being an asshole all around, something I’ve thought about over the years and deeply regretted. Once you really hurt someone like that, it truly sticks in your mind and you never forget it.” – Neat_Theory_5236

8. “Reason given was, ‘one last fling before the ring’.” – vanroy241090

9. “He had a side chick who was my best friend (she thought we were in a poly relationship, but it was just him who wanted us both). So I cheated on him with her and stole his side chick.” – Outrageous-Dare2755

10. “Little things other people saw in me that my SO didn’t. Instead of recognizing the dozens of other things SO saw in me and being happy with that, I wanted to have my cake and eat it too. Of course, this created a negative feedback loop and the fallout was enormously painful, which I deserved.” – waconaty4eva

11. “Because there is no sex in our relationship.” – rlfaster

12. “After a lot of self-reflection, I noticed that I’d think about talking to another girl whenever we were in a rough spot (mostly me who was not happy/felt unheard/unseen). I sought external validation and couldn’t provide for my own.” – Glam_Champion

13. “I wasn’t happy in my relationship. Found someone and got a place together. She was a great woman and I ruined that by going back to the bad relationship. I can confirm that I am an idiot.” – 317blazeit

14. “For a year and a half every time she started a fight with me, the first thing she said was ‘there’s another woman isn’t there!’ So when a lady started working at my job and we both found each other attractive, we started knocking boots every day after work. I figured I’m getting accused of it, might as well be guilty of it.” – average_christ

15. “The thrill of the chase and ‘thinking’ that in all the places in the world with all the people in the world, the probability of getting busted is .001%.” – veljie

Phew, this was one helluva read!

