Taking the plunge into your first sexual experience can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. It’s natural to feel a bit anxious, but knowing a few sex position for first time can help ease the tension and make the experience more enjoyable for both partners.

This guide will walk you through 20 of the beginner sex positions. These positions are simple, comfortable, and perfect for making your first time a memorable one.

1. Missionary

The missionary position is a classic choice and often considered the best position for first time intercourse. In this position, the woman lies on her back while the man is on top. This position allows for easy eye contact, which can be comforting for beginners. There are also Different Missionary Sex Positions. It’s also a great way to maintain intimacy and communication, making it a good best first time sex position.

2. Spooning

Spooning is another excellent beginner sex position that emphasizes intimacy and comfort. In this position, both partners lie on their sides, with the man behind the woman. This position is especially good for first-time sex as it allows for slow, gentle movements, making it one of the good sex positions for first time experiences. It’s also a relaxing way to ease into the experience. These are the Simple Sex Positions For Beginners.

3. Cowgirl

The cowgirl position is great for those who want to add a bit of control to their first experience. In this best first time sex position, the woman sits on top, facing the man, which allows her to control the depth and pace. It’s an empowering choice for beginners.

4. Reverse Cowgirl

A twist on the traditional cowgirl, the reverse cowgirl has the woman sitting on top, but facing away from her partner. This position is a little more adventurous but still one of the easy beginner sex positions that’s simple to manage, making it a fun option for first-timers.

5. Side-by-Side

In this position, both partners lie facing each other on their sides, making it a good sex position for first time encounters. It allows for close body contact and easy communication, which can help reduce any first-time jitters.

6. Lotus

The lotus position is highly intimate, with the man sitting cross-legged and the woman sitting on top, wrapping her legs around him. This best position for first time intercourse encourages eye contact and closeness, making it perfect for couples who want a deep connection during their first experience. This is one of the best Car sex positions.

7. Butterfly

For those looking for a bit more adventure without too much complexity, the butterfly position is a great choice. The woman lies on her back at the edge of the bed while the man stands or kneels in front of her. This is one of the first night sex positions that combines ease with a touch of excitement.

8. Face-to-Face Standing

This position is perfect for a more spontaneous and passionate encounter. Both partners stand facing each other, with the woman wrapping her legs around the man. It’s a good sex position for first time couples who are confident and comfortable with each other.

9. Seated Rear Entry

In this position, the woman sits on the man’s lap, facing away from him. It’s a variation that’s both stable and comfortable, making it a suitable beginner sex position for those who want to explore different angles in a controlled way.

10. Cross-Body

The cross-body position is gentle and offers a unique angle, where the woman lies on her back with one leg across the man’s body while he kneels beside her. This is another best position for first intercourse that’s designed for comfort and control. This is one of the best Couch sex positions.

11. Chair

The chair position involves the man sitting on a chair while the woman sits on top, facing him. This is one of the easy beginner sex positions that allows for a lot of stability and control, making it a comfortable choice for first-time sex.

12. Yab Yum

Yab Yum is similar to the lotus position but emphasizes even more closeness. Both partners sit face-to-face with their legs wrapped around each other. This first night sex position is slow-paced and intimate, ideal for couples looking to connect deeply during their first time.

13. Modified Missionary

A slight variation of the missionary, this position involves the woman lifting her hips slightly with the help of a pillow under her lower back. This modification can enhance comfort and ease, making it one of the best positions for first time intercourse.

14. Standing Doggy Style

For those who want to try something a bit more adventurous, the standing doggy style is a manageable option. The woman bends over slightly while the man enters from behind. It’s an exciting first time sex position for those who are ready to experiment a little.

15. Leap Frog

Leap frog is a playful variation of doggy style where the woman rests on her knees and elbows while the man kneels behind her. It’s a fun and good sex position for first time couples looking to add some variety.

16. The Bridge

In this position, the woman lies on her back and lifts her hips into the air while the man kneels in front of her. Though slightly challenging, it offers a unique angle and can be an enjoyable first night sex position.

17. Edge of the Bed

This simple position has the woman lying on her back at the edge of the bed while the man stands or kneels in front of her. It’s one of the best first time sex positions due to its ease and versatility.

18. Chair on Top

A variation of the chair position, the woman sits on top of the man while he’s seated in a chair, with her feet on the floor. This easy beginner sex position offers a lot of control and stability, perfect for a first-time experience.

19. Criss-Cross

In the criss-cross position, both partners lie on their sides but with their bodies angled in a criss-cross manner. It’s an intimate and comfortable good sex position for first time encounters, allowing for close contact and gentle movements. This is one of the best Unique Sex Position.

20. Flatiron

The flatiron position involves the woman lying face down with her hips slightly raised while the man enters from behind. It’s a simple yet effective beginner sex position that’s easy to manage, making it a great choice for first time intercourse.

These easy beginner sex positions are designed to help you feel comfortable, connected, and confident.