Let’s be honest! Vanilla sex can be amazing, but sometimes, we all crave a little extra excitement. That’s where kinky sex positions come in. They allow you to express your desires in ways that are both playful and intense, offering new levels of intimacy and pleasure. Trying out kinky sex positions can add a sense of adventure and unpredictability to your bedroom routine, making every encounter feel like a new experience.

So, if you’re ready to elevate your sex life and discover new dimensions of pleasure, let’s dive into these 40 kinky sex positions that are sure to ignite your passions and satisfy your curiosity.

1. The Dominant’s Chair

women’s health

Imagine your partner seated comfortably on a sturdy chair, while you take control. This position is perfect for those who enjoy a mix of power dynamics and deep penetration. You can add a blindfold or light bondage for an extra layer of kink. This is the best sex positions for kinky sex. This is one of the Simple Sex Positions For Beginners.

2. The Spread Eagle

women’s health

In this position, your partner lies on their back with their legs spread wide. You can take charge from above, making this a fantastic option for those who enjoy a bit of dominance and submission.

3. The Tied-Up Tease

bad girls bible

Here’s where things get really interesting. Have your partner lie down while you use soft restraints to tie their wrists and ankles to the bedposts. The anticipation builds as you take your time exploring their body before diving into deeper sensations.

4. The Backdoor Buddy

school of squirt

For couples who enjoy anal play, this position allows for full access while your partner is bent over a sturdy surface. It’s an exciting way to explore this intimate area with control and precision. This is one of the best sex positions for deep penetration.

5. The Pleasure Slave

bad girls bible

In this position, your partner is on their knees, leaning forward with their hands tied or held in place. You have full control of the situation, making it an exhilarating choice for those who enjoy taking the lead.

6. The Reverse Cowgirl with a Twist

women’s health

Spice up the classic reverse cowgirl by adding a blindfold and some light spanking. The combination of visual deprivation and physical stimulation can heighten the experience, making it even more thrilling.

7. The Bondage Bench

woman’s health

If you’re ready to invest in some kinkier furniture, a bondage bench can offer endless possibilities. Have your partner lie on the bench, securely fastened, while you explore their body with various toys and sensations. This is one of the best cuddling positions.

8. The Suspended Delight

the everygirl

Suspension bondage isn’t for beginners, but if you’re experienced and adventurous, this position can be incredibly rewarding. Using secure ropes, suspend your partner in a comfortable position, allowing for unique angles and sensations.

9. The Standing O

healthline

Stand your partner up against a wall with their hands restrained above their head. This position is great for quick, intense sessions that focus on control and dominance. This is one of the best sex positions for beginners.

10. The Doggy Style Domination

cosmopolitan

Doggy style is a classic, but adding a collar and leash can turn it into a kinky experience. Pulling on the leash adds an element of control and power that can make the position feel brand new.

11. The Sexy Spread

sheknows

Lay your partner on the bed, with their legs spread and restrained. This position is all about vulnerability and trust, allowing for deep penetration and prolonged eye contact. This is one of the best Car sex positions.

12. The Crossed Lovers

lovehoney

Have your partner cross their wrists and ankles while lying on their back. This subtle restraint can create a feeling of being tied up without the need for actual bondage gear, perfect for beginners.

13. The Elevator

the everygirl

This one’s a little playful. Imagine you’re in an elevator (real or imaginary) and you have just a few minutes to get things done. The urgency adds a level of excitement that can be thrilling.

14. The Spread and Shred

the everygirl

A variation of the spread eagle, but with added intensity. Use your hands to hold your partner’s legs apart while going deep, focusing on their reactions to heighten the experience. This is one of the best kinky sex style. This is one of the best Couch sex positions.

15. The Pleasure Pyramid

women’s health

This position involves stacking pillows to elevate your partner’s hips, giving you better access and allowing for deeper penetration. It’s a simple way to change things up without needing any special equipment.

16. The Kneeling Submission

bad girls bible

Have your partner kneel on the bed with their hands tied behind their back. This position is all about submission and can be paired with a blindfold or gag for an extra edge.

17. The Side Saddle

adam & eve

This position allows for face-to-face intimacy while keeping things a bit more adventurous. Your partner lies on their side while you straddle them, controlling the pace and depth. This is one of the Unique Sex Position.

18. The Prone Bone

men’s health

For a more intense version of doggy style, have your partner lie flat on their stomach while you enter from behind. It’s a deeper, more controlled position that’s perfect for those who like to take charge.

19. The Chair Grip

cosmopolitan

Have your partner sit on the edge of a chair, gripping the sides while you kneel in front of them. This position allows for intense eye contact and control, perfect for those who love to dominate.

20. The Sexy Split

style caster

Get your partner into a split (or as close as they can comfortably manage) while you take them from behind. This position is both visually stimulating and allows for deep penetration.

21. The Over-the-Knee

adam & eve

This classic spanking position can easily transition into sex. Have your partner draped over your knee, giving you easy access for both spanking and penetration.

22. The Pillow Prison

cosmopolitan

Trap your partner under a pile of pillows, with only their most sensitive areas exposed. This playful position can add a layer of fun and surprise to your kinky play.

23. The Wallflower

the every girl

Have your partner stand against a wall, lifting one leg up to rest on your hip. This position is perfect for quickies and adds an element of surprise and spontaneity.

24. The Bridge

men’s health

Your partner lies on their back, lifting their hips into a bridge position. This not only allows for deep penetration but also gives you a perfect angle to stimulate their erogenous zones. This is one of the best sex positions that are kinky.

25. The Lap Dance

cosmopolitan

Let your partner give you a lap dance, slowly teasing before taking things further. The build-up and anticipation can make this position incredibly arousing.

26. The Spanking Bench

liberator.com

If you’re into impact play, a spanking bench can be a great investment. It positions your partner perfectly for spanking, paddling, or other forms of sensation play.

27. The Spread and Slide

women’s health

In this position, have your partner on their back with their legs spread wide. You control the pace and rhythm, sliding in and out while maintaining eye contact for a more intimate experience.

28. The Chair of Power

men’s health

Your partner sits in a chair while you straddle them, controlling the depth and speed of penetration. This position is great for maintaining control while still allowing for close intimacy.

29. The Archway

men’s health

Your partner gets on their hands and knees, arching their back to create a deeper angle for penetration. This position is perfect for those who love a good view and deep thrusts.

30. The Leg Lock

cosmopolitan

Wrap your partner’s legs around your waist as you thrust deeply. This position allows for close contact and an intense connection, making it both kinky and intimate.

31. The Chokehold

bad girls bible

If you and your partner are comfortable with breath play, this position can be incredibly intense. While in missionary, lightly press on your partner’s neck, maintaining eye contact for a powerful experience.

32. The Doggy Paddle

women’s health

A variation of doggy style where you use a paddle to add light spanking into the mix. The combination of impact and penetration can make this position particularly exhilarating.

33. The X-Factor

women’s health

In this position, have your partner’s arms and legs spread out in an ‘X’ shape, restrained to the bed. This position is all about control and submission, making it perfect for kinky play.

34. The Stand and Deliver

love honey

This position is great for when you’re both standing. Have your partner bend over while you take them from behind, maintaining control and dominance throughout.

35. The Tight Squeeze

cosmopolitan

Have your partner lie on their back with their legs together, squeezing tightly. This position creates a tighter feel, making penetration more intense and stimulating.

36. The Pretzel Dip

women’s health

This position involves twisting your partner’s body into a pretzel-like shape, allowing for deep penetration and unique angles. It’s a fun way to mix things up and explore new sensations.

37. The Pin-Up

women’s health

Your partner lies on their back, legs raised and held in place by your hands. This position is great for maintaining control while still allowing for deep penetration.

38. The Upside-Down Lover

adam & eve

If you’re into acrobatics, this position involves having your partner upside down, supported by your arms. It’s a challenging position, but the unique angle can be incredibly rewarding.

39. The Over-the-Shoulder

sexual positions free

This position involves lifting your partner’s legs over your shoulders while they lie on their back. The deep penetration and close contact make this a powerful and intimate choice.

40. The Submission Special

cosmopolitan

Finally, for those who truly love the dynamics of dominance and submission, this position involves restraining your partner completely while you take full control of the situation. It’s an intense, thrilling experience that’s perfect for kinky couples.

Go ahead, step out of your comfort zone, and dive into the thrilling world of kinky sex styles.

