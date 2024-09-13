Exploring new ways to enhance intimacy and pleasure can be exciting, and trying out different sitting sex positions is a great way to add variety to your bedroom routine. Sex in a sitting position allows for deep connection, face-to-face intimacy, and a range of control over movement, making it perfect for couples seeking both comfort and intensity. These positions can be ideal for building closeness while also allowing for plenty of versatility in rhythm and style.

In this guide, we’ll explore 10 of the best sitting positions for sex that offer a mix of comfort, control, and passion. Whether you’re looking for more intimate, slow-paced movements or something with a bit more energy, these sex positions sitting down will help you and your partner discover new heights of pleasure. Let’s dive in and find out how these styles can make your intimate moments even more enjoyable.

1. Sitting Up Cowgirl

cosmopolitan

One of the most popular sex positions sitting up, the Sitting Up Cowgirl offers a perfect mix of intimacy and control. The receiving partner sits on top, facing their partner, allowing for both slow grinding or faster, rhythmic movements. This position gives the top partner full control over the pace and depth, while the bottom partner enjoys the visual connection. This is one of the Simple Sex Positions For Beginners.

2. The Lotus

cosmopolitan

The Lotus is a classic sitting position for sex that is all about deep connection. Both partners sit face-to-face with legs wrapped around each other, providing close body contact and an intimate embrace. This position allows for slow, sensual movements and is perfect for partners who want to enhance both emotional and physical intimacy. This is one of the best cuddling positions.

3. The Seated Scissors

sexyland

For couples looking to spice things up with a creative twist, the Seated Scissors offers a unique angle of penetration. One partner sits with their legs stretched out while the other partner straddles sideways, creating a scissor-like position. This sitting sex position allows for a steady rhythm and close contact, making it a great option for deep thrusts.

4. The Couch Grind

my sex toy guide

If you’re looking for a comfortable sex position sitting down, the Couch Grind is perfect for a cozy yet passionate encounter. Both partners sit on the edge of a couch, with the receiving partner sitting on top. This position allows for both bouncing movements and grinding, making it easy to switch between different sensations. This is one of the best Couch sex positions.

5. The Lap Dance

men’s journal

Inspired by the classic lap dance, this sex in a sitting position allows for playful teasing and deep intimacy. The receiving partner sits on the lap of their partner, facing them, and controls the movement with grinding or bouncing motions. This is a great position for couples who want to maintain eye contact while exploring different rhythms.

6. The Chair Straddle

men’s health

The Chair Straddle is a great option for partners who want to add an element of adventure to their experience. One partner sits on a chair while the other straddles them, facing forward. This sitting position for sex is perfect for couples who enjoy more intense and dynamic movements, allowing the seated partner to lean back and enjoy the ride. This is one of the best Chair sex positions.

7. The Backward Chair

she knows

In this position, the receiving partner sits on the chair facing backward, while the penetrating partner kneels or stands behind. This sex position sitting down allows for deep penetration and a firm grip, giving both partners the chance to control the intensity and speed of the encounter. This is one of the Unique Sex Position.

8. The Straddle and Wrap

my sex toy guide

This is a variation of the traditional straddle, with an added element of closeness. The receiving partner straddles their seated partner and wraps their legs around their waist, pulling them in closer. This sex in a sitting position creates a tight connection between partners, perfect for slow, deep thrusts and full-body contact. This is one of the best sex position for the first time.

9. The Crisscross Lap

sheknows

For couples who enjoy creativity, the Crisscross Lap adds a fun twist. Both partners sit in a crisscrossed position on the bed or a firm surface, with the receiving partner positioned on top. This unique angle allows for varied penetration and offers more control over thrusting for both partners.

10. The Edge of the Bed

The Edge of the Bed is a versatile sex position sitting up where one partner sits at the edge while the other kneels in front or straddles them. This position is great for passionate encounters that involve deep eye contact, intense thrusting, and full control over movement. This is one of the best Sex positions for kinky sex.

These sitting sex positions provide a perfect blend of intimacy and excitement, offering something for every couple looking to spice things up. Whether you’re into slow and sensual or fast and intense, these sex positions sitting up allow you to explore new ways to connect with your partner for maximum pleasure.

Feature image source- Prevention