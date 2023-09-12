India versus Pakistan matches have always been a delight to watch and last night’s match proved that. India won the match against Pakistan by 228 runs and registered a thumping victory. The match gave us many memorable moments and one of them was the Virat Kohli and KL Rahul partnership. But did you know that KL Rahul only got to know at the last minute that he would be batting?

This one’s for mi familia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0yJVlPA12x — K L Rahul (@klrahul) September 11, 2023

Speaking to Star Sports, KL Rahul said,

“Paanch minute toss se pehle hi Rahul bhai aa ke bole ki you might have to play because Shreyas got a back spasm last minute. Aur main batting ka kuch samaan le kar nahi aaya tha – I didn’t get my batting t-shirt, my skins, kuch nahi laaya tha main. Aise hi aayi tha main ki paani pilana hai abhi, full sleeve t-shirt le kar aaya tha ek bas. so then, last minute the manager had to run to the hotel and get my stuff.”

And it paid off so well. Kohli and Rahul ended up scoring 233 off 194 deliveries and led India to their win. Adding to it, KL Rahul also said, “Strange things have happened so far in my career a lot of times. Ye pehli baar nahi hai, bohot baar ho chuka hai already. Toh mentally I guess I know what to do when I’m thrown in the ring.”

KL Rahul’s performance at the Asia Cup match became one of the most talked about things on the internet. Here’s what people had to say.

KL Rahul said, "Rahul bhai 5 minutes before the toss told me I'm playing. I didn't bring anything with me, because I thought I'll be serving water. Strange things have happened to me in my career". (Star). pic.twitter.com/yQlLCNVOhY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 12, 2023

Amazing Bharat. That’s the way to do it.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were unstoppable. Congratulations to Virat for 13000 ODI runs. #BHAvsPAK pic.twitter.com/w53XKjHfgJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 11, 2023

Extremely happy for KL Rahul. The man got reduced to an actual joke because of non regular watchers of the game, and became an easy punching bag on social media for the purpose of engagement.



Good to see him score a good knock vs arch rivals, and that too on his comeback game. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 11, 2023

Kl rahul too really played well 🔥🥺 pic.twitter.com/sOPsy9Y8ZX — K ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) September 11, 2023

World class shots from KL Rahul.



– This is Rahul show. pic.twitter.com/Y5XrApqX9e — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 11, 2023

KL Rahul reviving himself

Good for him and Indian cricket team — 🇷 🇦 🇭 🇺 🇱 𒆜ç𝒉ο𝒑𝒓𝐚𒆜 (@i_am_juari) September 11, 2023

That's the mentality we need with every other profession 🙂



We need to be ready for our best at every point of time and whenever given the opportunity we shall grab it with wide hands open. — Uttkarsh Singh (@Uttupaaji) September 12, 2023

Great to see KL Rahul's versatility and adaptability! Sometimes surprises lead to amazing opportunities.



Keep giving your best, and I'm sure the best is yet to come in your career! — Gaurav Sharma (@Mktgwithgaurav) September 12, 2023

Ek se ek shot khele he aaj Rahul Bhai ❤️ — Hussain (@imhussy92) September 11, 2023

What a knock Champ. The kind of comeback we wanted to witness from you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MYF639wP02 — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) September 11, 2023

What a star!

