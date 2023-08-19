The debate of which Indian city is the most expensive to live in is an ongoing tussle. Some claim that Mumbai is expensive to live in, others claim it’s Delhi NCR, while a few state that it is Bangalore. Putting some method to this madness, Knight Frank India – a leading property consultant – has released a list of affordable Indian cities.

Bangalore | Source: Magicbricks

According to the Affordability Index, as posted by Knight Frank, affordability is measured by the amount of EMI a resident has to pay to get a house with a home loan divided by the total income of an average household in the city. So if the index states 30%, it means that people have to spend 30% of their income on EMIs to get a home loan.

As per the list, Mumbai is the least affordable city with its index standing at 55%. Following Mumbai is Hyderabad with 31%. The most affordable city to live in is Ahmedabad with an EMI-to-income ratio of 23%. Here’s the full list of eight leading Indian cities.

1. Mumbai – 55%

2. Hyderabad – 31%

Hyderabad | Source: Architectural Digest India

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Delhi NCR – 30%

4. Chennai – 28%

Delhi | Source: Lonely Planet

5. Bengaluru – 28%

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Kolkata – 26%

7. Pune – 26%

8. Ahmedabad – 23%

Ahmedabad | Source: India Briefing

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how have reacted to this on social media.

All those money to get avg house and shit infrastructure!! Better to save money and buy land in remote places and enjoy retirement!! https://t.co/pNrE032p9V — EndukuCheppu!!! (@PagaMeccuGanda) August 17, 2023

Once a paradise for middle class to buy an Independent 2/3 BHK or duplex, is no more an affordable city to even buy a useless 10-15yr shelf life apartment flats..! https://t.co/hfdGDDyBeX — Prakash – ప్రకాశ్ – प्रकाश (@saireddy95) August 17, 2023

Hyd real estate has shot up too much too quick. All those fancy buildings and exaggerated govt's PR for auctions prices and bragging about high rises. But this has done nothing for a common man. At any corner of city you have to spend 1Cr for a decent flat. https://t.co/m16M3n5Y5W — Sai Karanam (@karanam1919) August 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Up up n away, the amount of land available, so much development happening, I don’t see prices dropping — Jayanth Iyer | जयंत | ஜெயந்த் (@jayanth_s_iyer) August 17, 2023

While this is one side of the story, this only captures the ₹₹ financing side of it and the demand factor.



There's also the record of Hyd seeing highest unsold inventory. Perhaps it's not so much the mode of financing purchase of house that matters but the overall costs? https://t.co/25KCDobb5Y — Pavan Thimmavajjala (@pavantimma45) August 17, 2023

Hyderabad loosing the affordable city tag 😒 https://t.co/uZU47oXWT0 — Teja Atluri (@tejaatluri) August 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe, moving to Ahmedabad isn’t a bad idea.