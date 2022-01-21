Many rich Indians are fond of luxurious means of transport, which includes private planes that have state-of the-art-facilities and are equipped with every modern equipment one can think of. From Akshay Kumar to Adar Poonawalla, here we list 7 of them. 

1. Akshay Kumar owns a plane worth 260 crores. It's not known what kind of plane it is but if it costs a couple of hundred crores, it must be luxurious.

Akshay Kumar owns a plane worth 260 crores
Source: GQ

2. Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, and the man who is behind the creation of Covishield owns Airbus A320 that costs $1 million, and acts as his office

3. Mukesh Ambani owns a Boeing that cost him a whopping 467 crores. The plane also has office space, because, you know, he is only one of the busiest people in the subcontinent. 

Mukesh Ambani's Boeing plane
Source: Huzatalk

4. Ratan Tata owns Dassault Falcon 2000 that he loves to fly. A Falcon 2000S cost $28.8 million in 2021.

Dassault Falcon 2000
Source: Dassault Falcon

5. Ajay Devgn owns a 6-seater Hawker that cost ₹84 crores. Ajay is famous for liking luxurious rides, and he even talked about it on the show Koffee with Karan.

Ajay Devgn private jet
Source: Privaira

6. N.T. Rama Rao Jr. or NTR Jr. owns a private jet worth ₹80 crores. He is also a proud (and country's first) owner of Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Graphite edition.

NTR Jr. owns a private jet
Source: Deccan Herald

7. Anil Ambani owns Bombardier Global Express XRS to travel and the same cost him $38 million. The aircraft has a lavish conference room, among other facilities. 

Bombardier Global Express XRS
Source: Europair

Must be nice, we wouldn't know.