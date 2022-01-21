Many rich Indians are fond of luxurious means of transport, which includes private planes that have state-of the-art-facilities and are equipped with every modern equipment one can think of. From Akshay Kumar to Adar Poonawalla, here we list 7 of them.

1. Akshay Kumar owns a plane worth ₹260 crores. It's not known what kind of plane it is but if it costs a couple of hundred crores, it must be luxurious.

2. Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, and the man who is behind the creation of Covishield owns Airbus A320 that costs $1 million, and acts as his office.

Also, check out Adar Poonawalla's new office—it’s a plane. Specifically, a converted Airbus A320 https://t.co/IPD7JdXvfX pic.twitter.com/fDkkMzxiRl — Businessweek (@BW) August 13, 2020

3. Mukesh Ambani owns a Boeing that cost him a whopping ₹467 crores. The plane also has office space, because, you know, he is only one of the busiest people in the subcontinent.

4. Ratan Tata owns Dassault Falcon 2000 that he loves to fly. A Falcon 2000S cost $28.8 million in 2021.

5. Ajay Devgn owns a 6-seater Hawker that cost ₹84 crores. Ajay is famous for liking luxurious rides, and he even talked about it on the show Koffee with Karan.

6. N.T. Rama Rao Jr. or NTR Jr. owns a private jet worth ₹80 crores. He is also a proud (and country's first) owner of Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Graphite edition.

7. Anil Ambani owns a Bombardier Global Express XRS to travel and the same cost him $38 million. The aircraft has a lavish conference room, among other facilities.

Must be nice, we wouldn't know.